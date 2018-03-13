Swift Navigation Announces Full GLONASS Support for Piksi Multi

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, ​​a ​​San ​​Francisco-based ​​tech ​​firm that is ​​building centimeter-accurate ​​GPS ​​technology ​​to ​​power ​​a ​​world ​​of ​​autonomous ​​vehicles, ​​today ​​announced ​​the latest ​​firmware ​​upgrade to ​​its ​​flagship ​​product ​​​Piksi® Multi ​​GNSS ​​Module. This marks the fourth improvement since Piksi Multi began shipping one year ago. ​​The firmware release also enhances Duro®, the ruggedized version of the Piksi Multi receiver housed in a military-grade, weatherproof enclosure designed specifically for outdoor deployments.

Swift Navigation, ​​a ​​San ​​Francisco-based ​​tech ​​firm that is ​​building centimeter-accurate ​​GPS ​​technology ​​to ​​power ​​a ​​world ​​of ​​autonomous ​​vehicles, ​​today ​​announced ​​the latest ​​firmware ​​upgrade to ​​its ​​flagship ​​product ​​​Piksi® Multi ​​GNSS ​​Module.





The ​​upgrade ​​is available ​​at ​​no ​​cost ​​to ​​Piksi ​​Multi ​​and Duro users ​​and ​​provides ​​full ​​support ​​for ​​ GLONASS, in addition to the GPS satellite constellation. Access to dual constellations greatly improves availability, reliability and range between GNSS base and rover devices. This firmware release also adds NMEA GGA output capability to existing NTRIP (Networked Transport of RTCM via Internet Protocol), enabling Piksi Multi and Duro to seamlessly position by sending and receiving data from CORS (Continuously Operating Reference Station) base stations over the Internet.

Firmware ​​Version ​​1.4 ​​Enhanced Receiver Performance Highlights ​​Include

GLONASS ​​+ GPS Support —The ​​new ​​firmware ​​provides ​​full and reliable Integer Ambiguity Resolution for ​​GLONASS (G1/G2) + GPS (L1/L2C) for use with Swift Navigation products and most third-party base stations

—The ​​new ​​firmware ​​provides ​​full and reliable Integer Ambiguity Resolution for ​​GLONASS (G1/G2) + GPS (L1/L2C) for use with Swift Navigation products and most third-party base stations RTCM 1230 and 1033 Interoperability —allows Piksi Multi and Duro to communicate with many third-party industry-standard receivers

—allows Piksi Multi and Duro to communicate with many third-party industry-standard receivers NTRIP NMEA GGA Support —enables network RTK solutions and Virtual Base Network (VBN) services

—enables network RTK solutions and Virtual Base Network (VBN) services Additional Fundamental Improvements

• Full position and velocity covariances now published for advanced users for use in autonomous systems

• Carrier phase reacquisition was improved by seconds

• Fix reliability and availability was enhanced for extremely precise positioning

• Accuracy in SPP mode was increased when RTK is not available

"The ​​1.4 ​​firmware ​​release is a step change improvement for our customers deploying ​​Piksi ​​Multi and Duro,” said Fergus Noble, CTO of Swift Navigation. “The addition of a second GLONASS satellite constellation enhances reliability and centimeter-accurate positioning in challenging environments, better supporting ground applications in precision agriculture, robotics and autonomous vehicles. Best of all, our customers benefit from new features delivered as a software update, at no additional cost and with no changes to their Piksi Multi or Duro hardware, underscoring Swift’s commitment to continuous improvements in our product lines.” ​

For ​​more ​​detailed ​​information ​​about ​​these ​​upgrades, ​​please ​​refer ​​to ​​the Piksi Multi 1.4 Firmware Release Notes. ​​For ​​detailed ​​instructions ​​on ​​how ​​to ​​upgrade ​​your ​​Piksi ​​Multi ​​device, ​​refer ​​to ​​Section ​​7 ​​of ​​the Getting ​​Started ​​Guide entitled ​​​Piksi ​​Multi ​​- ​​Upgrading ​​Firmware​​​. ​​For ​​firmware ​​release ​​binaries ​​and product ​​support ​​documentation ​​visit ​​​support.swiftnav.com​.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry’s first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation’s technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications—including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.’s 2016 and Forbes 2017 30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Learn more at swiftnav.com or follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:

Sarah Guffey

Dadascope

[email protected]

815.630.9557

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdd0148c-cf75-47eb-81bc-5e685d617a39