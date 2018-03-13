Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swift Navigation Announces Full GLONASS Support for Piksi Multi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 04:06pm CET

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, ​​a ​​San ​​Francisco-based ​​tech ​​firm that is ​​building centimeter-accurate ​​GPS ​​technology ​​to ​​power ​​a ​​world ​​of ​​autonomous ​​vehicles, ​​today ​​announced ​​the latest ​​firmware ​​upgrade to ​​its ​​flagship ​​product ​​​Piksi® Multi ​​GNSS ​​Module. This marks the fourth improvement since Piksi Multi began shipping one year ago. ​​The firmware release also enhances Duro®, the ruggedized version of the Piksi Multi receiver housed in a military-grade, weatherproof enclosure designed specifically for outdoor deployments.

Piksi Multi 1.4
Swift Navigation, ​​a ​​San ​​Francisco-based ​​tech ​​firm that is ​​building centimeter-accurate ​​GPS ​​technology ​​to ​​power ​​a ​​world ​​of ​​autonomous ​​vehicles, ​​today ​​announced ​​the latest ​​firmware ​​upgrade to ​​its ​​flagship ​​product ​​​Piksi® Multi ​​GNSS ​​Module.


The ​​upgrade ​​is available ​​at ​​no ​​cost ​​to ​​Piksi ​​Multi ​​and Duro users ​​and ​​provides ​​full ​​support ​​for ​​ GLONASS, in addition to the GPS satellite constellation. Access to dual constellations greatly improves availability, reliability and range between GNSS base and rover devices. This firmware release also adds NMEA GGA output capability to existing NTRIP (Networked Transport of RTCM via Internet Protocol), enabling Piksi Multi and Duro to seamlessly position by sending and receiving data from CORS (Continuously Operating Reference Station) base stations over the Internet.

Firmware ​​Version ​​1.4 ​​Enhanced Receiver Performance Highlights ​​Include

  • GLONASS ​​+ GPS Support—The ​​new ​​firmware ​​provides ​​full and reliable Integer Ambiguity Resolution for ​​GLONASS (G1/G2) + GPS (L1/L2C) for use with Swift Navigation products and most third-party base stations
  • RTCM 1230 and 1033 Interoperability—allows Piksi Multi and Duro to communicate with many third-party industry-standard receivers
  • NTRIP NMEA GGA Support—enables network RTK solutions and Virtual Base Network (VBN) services
  • Additional Fundamental Improvements
    •     Full position and velocity covariances now published for advanced users for use in autonomous systems
    • Carrier phase reacquisition was improved by seconds
    • Fix reliability and availability was enhanced for extremely precise positioning
    • Accuracy in SPP mode was increased when RTK is not available

"The ​​1.4 ​​firmware ​​release is a step change improvement for our customers deploying ​​Piksi ​​Multi and Duro,” said Fergus Noble, CTO of Swift Navigation. “The addition of a second GLONASS satellite constellation enhances reliability and centimeter-accurate positioning in challenging environments, better supporting ground applications in precision agriculture, robotics and autonomous vehicles. Best of all, our customers benefit from new features delivered as a software update, at no additional cost and with no changes to their Piksi Multi or Duro hardware, underscoring Swift’s commitment to continuous improvements in our product lines.” ​

For ​​more ​​detailed ​​information ​​about ​​these ​​upgrades, ​​please ​​refer ​​to ​​the Piksi Multi 1.4 Firmware Release Notes. ​​For ​​detailed ​​instructions ​​on ​​how ​​to ​​upgrade ​​your ​​Piksi ​​Multi ​​device, ​​refer ​​to ​​Section ​​7 ​​of ​​the Getting ​​Started ​​Guide entitled ​​​Piksi ​​Multi ​​- ​​Upgrading ​​Firmware​​​. ​​For ​​firmware ​​release ​​binaries ​​and product ​​support ​​documentation ​​visit ​​​support.swiftnav.com​.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry’s first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation’s technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications—including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.’s 2016 and Forbes 2017 30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Learn more at swiftnav.com or follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:
Sarah Guffey
Dadascope
[email protected]
815.630.9557

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdd0148c-cf75-47eb-81bc-5e685d617a39

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pINSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. (NYSE : TSS) – CAO Sold 24,160 shares of Stock
AQ
04:23pRD Management Acquires the Sears Property at University Mall in Tampa, Florida
BU
04:22pSUEZ CANAL BANK SAE : Consortium of 4 banks to finance Zizinia El Mostakbal with LE568 m
AQ
04:22pHILTON WORLDWIDE : signs newest resort in Mangroovy ElGouna on Red Sea Riviera
AQ
04:22pALEXANDRIA CONTAINER AND CARG HDG SAE : Containers profits jump ending February
AQ
04:22pINSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY EDITAS MEDICINE INC (NASDAQ : EDIT) – Insider Sold 9,134 shares of Stock
AQ
04:22pINSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY BYLINE BANCORP INC (NYSE : BY) – EVP Sold 8,186 shares of Stock
AQ
04:22pINSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY AMERESCO INC (NYSE : AMRC) – Insider Sold 27,185 shares of Stock
AQ
04:22pINSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC. (NYSE : SBOW) – COO Bought 619 shares of Stock
AQ
04:22pINSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ : JAX) – Director Sold 10,000 shares of Stock
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds EV push

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.