Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
07/28/2018 | 12:01am CEST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said that Switzerland's Mirelis Holding S.A., a financial and asset management firm, will pay $10.25 million (7.82 million pounds)to the United States in order to avoid prosecution for tax-related criminal offenses.
In a statement the Justice Department said the non-prosecution agreement and fine were part of an ongoing U.S. crackdown on citizens using Swiss bank accounts to avoid having to pay taxes.
