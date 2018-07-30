Log in
Switch : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/30/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, August 13, 2018. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

  • Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing (800) 458-4121, using conference code 5362232.
  • International parties can access the call by dialing (323) 794-2093, using conference code 5362232.

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, August 20, 2018. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call (888) 203-1112 and enter conference code 5362232. International parties should call (719) 457-0820 and enter conference code 5362232.

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems.

The Switch PRIMES located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's highest-rated hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. The Switch PRIMES are located in the most cost-effective area of each North American zone based on power, connectivity, taxes, cost of living and lower risk of natural disasters. Visit switch.com for more information.

­Investor Contact:
Irmina Blaszczyk
The Blueshirt Group for Switch
[email protected]
(702) 479-3993

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-300688715.html

SOURCE Switch, Inc.

Disclaimer

Switch Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 20:46:02 UTC
