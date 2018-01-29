Log in
Switzerland Accepted & Ceded Reinsurance Market Analysis 2012-2017 and Forecasts 2018-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/29/2018 | 08:43pm CET

The "Reinsurance (Accepted & Ceded) in Switzerland to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The amount of total premiums accepted in the reinsurance market in Switzerland is valued at CHF70.24 billion (US$72.99 billion) in 2016, which is an increase of 14.79% over 2015. The category has recorded a CAGR of 5.64% during the review period (2012-2016).

The report contains detailed historic and forecast data covering Reinsurance in Switzerland. This databook provides values for key performance indicators such as premiums (treaty reinsurance & facultative reinsurance).

The research handbook provides the up-to-date market data for period 2012-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021. Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and number of active policies are represented in millions.

Reasons to Buy:

  • Understand the reinsurance industry covering reinsurance in Switzerland.
  • Enhance your knowledge of the market with a breakdown of data including treaty reinsurance & facultative reinsurance, by product type.
  • Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the segment.
  • The broad but detailed perspective will help all the companies in the Insurance industry to understand and succeed in the challenging market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 CAGR Definition and Calculation

1.4 Summary Methodology

2 Accepted Reinsurance

2.1 Total Premiums Accepted, 2012 - 2016

2.2 Total Premiums Accepted Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.3 Total Premiums Accepted by Type

3 Ceded Reinsurance

3.1 Total Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), 2012 - 2016

3.2 Total Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions) Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.3 Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), By Segment

3.4 Share of Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), 2012 - 2016

3.5 Total Share of Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions) Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.6 Share of Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), By Segment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4m45c/_switzerland?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
