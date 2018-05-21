Symetra and Chicago Bears Celebrate 16 Local Teachers Recognized as ‘Symetra Heroes in the Classroom’

Symetra, a national provider of employee benefits, annuities and life
insurance, and the Chicago Bears, hosted the 16 Chicago-area teachers
recognized for educational excellence during the 2017 NFL season as
Symetra Heroes in the Classroom® at a reception at the PNC
Center at Halas Hall on May 18. Symetra also announced the introduction
of the Symetra Heroes in the Classroom MVP Award. The $20,000 grant will
fund an innovative student achievement program. Each of the 16 schools
with a 2017 Symetra Heroes in the Classroom honoree is eligible to
submit a proposal.
Symetra and the Chicago Bears celebrated the 16 Chicago-area teachers recognized as Symetra Heroes in the Classroom during the 2017 NFL season at a special reception at Halas Hall on May 18. Chicago Bears Linebacker Sam Acho (2nd left, rear row) was a surprise guest.
2017 Chicago-area Symetra Heroes in the Classroom:
-
Katherine Bremner, Rufus M. Hitch Elementary School, Chicago
-
Cyndi Bringer, Westfield Middle School, Bloomingdale
-
Krista Carlile, Manteno Middle School, Manteno
-
Fitzgerald Crame, Edison Regional Gifted Center, Chicago
-
Christine Forster, Raymond Ellis Elementary School, Round Lake
-
Brandon Guernsey, Bernard J. Ward Elementary School, Bolingbrook
-
Bridget Hellstrom, Washington Elementary School, Glenview
-
Jill Henning, Hough Street Elementary School, Barrington
-
Heather Iles, Lyon Elementary School, Glenview
-
Pa'al Joshi, Glenbrook Off-Campus Center, Glenview
-
Tony Martin, Kishwaukee Education Consortium, Malta
-
Heather Roan, Peace and Education Coalition High School, Chicago
-
James Stankevitz, Wheaton Warrenville South High School, Wheaton
-
Daoruang Promlee-Benz, Richard J. Oglesby Elementary School,
Chicago
-
Ryan Talaga, Hickory Creek Middle School, Frankfort
-
Trey Thompson, Academy for Global Citizenship, Chicago
“Great teachers make such a powerful contribution to students’ lives.
Together with the Chicago Bears and our presenting partner, Arthur J.
Gallagher, we feel privileged to be able to honor the dedication and
inspiration they deliver in classrooms every day,” said Tracy Wort,
assistant director, Community Relations at Symetra. “Symetra is also
pleased to help support innovative student programming with the
introduction of our $20,000 MVP Award grant. We look forward to
announcing the winning proposal in the fall.”
Following the luncheon event, the 2017 Symetra Heroes in the Classroom
honorees, their school principals and district representatives were
treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the state-of-the-art facility,
including stops at the Walter Payton Center, helmet wall and media room.
Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho (#93) made a surprise appearance,
speaking with the group about the important role teachers play in their
students’ lives, signing autographs, and posing for photos.
Symetra has partnered with the Chicago Bears on the teacher-recognition
program since 2010, honoring 128 area teachers to date. The company
established Symetra Heroes in the Classroom® in its Pacific
Northwest hometown in 2006, has recognized 568 teachers nationwide and
contributed nearly $1 million to schools for classroom books, supplies
and in support of student programming.
Teachers may be nominated by their principal, district staff, student or
student’s parent. The winners are selected based on their ability to
make a real difference in students' lives; to go above and beyond in
their day-to-day responsibilities; and to help students build life
skills.
Symetra Heroes in the Classroom are recognized in front of their
students and peers at surprise in-school presentations, and they receive
a $2,000 donation from Symetra for classroom books and supplies. In
addition, they receive tickets to a Bears home game and are acknowledged
during an on-field presentation at Soldier Field.
More information about Symetra Heroes in the Classroom is available at www.SymetraHeroes.com/Bears.
About Symetra
Symetra Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services
company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra
provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a
national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and
independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.
