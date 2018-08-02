Log in
Syncona Limited - PDMR Dealing

08/02/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

Syncona Limited

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

2 August 2018

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Martin Murphy
b) Position / status Chief Executive Officer, SIML
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares 
GG00B8P59C08
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the 2018 Dividend
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.418 2,853
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2018
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
g) Currency GBP – British Pound


Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

 +44 (0)1481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2018
