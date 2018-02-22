Syndax Pharmaceuticals : Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Syndax,' the 'Company' or 'we') (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced eight presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Details on Preclinical Presentations

Oral Presentations:

Title: VTP-50469 is a novel, orally-available Menin-MLL1 targeted inhibitor effective against MLL-Rearranged and NPM1-mutant leukemia

Presenter: Andrei V. Krivtsov, PhD

Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: Early Novel Drug Development

Abstract Number: 4958

Location: McCormick Place South, Room S102 (Level 1)

Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018 3:50 PM - 4:05 PM C.T.

Title: Entinostat transforms the suppressive tumor microenvironment of breast cancer and promotes survival and anti-responses when combined with checkpoint inhibition

Presenter: Evanthia T. Roussos Torres, MD, PhD

Category: Immunology

Session: Epigenetic and Metabolic Regulation of Cancer Immunity

Abstract Number: 4965

Location: McCormick Place West, Room W196 (Level 1)

Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018 3:50 PM - 4:05 PM C.T.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Enhanced anti-tumor activity of the combination of entinostat and NKTR214 in renal and colon cancer tumor models

Category: Tumor Biology

Session: Role of the Innate Immune System in Tumorigenesis

Abstract Number: 123

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 5

Date and Time: Sunday April 15, 2018; 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM C.T.

Title: Epigenetic reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment by Entinostat increases tumor sensitivity to multivalent immunotherapy combinations with an IL-15 superagonist plus vaccine or immune checkpoint blockade

Category: Immunology

Session: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment 2

Abstract Number: 1740

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 33

Date and Time: Monday April 16, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.

Title: Epigenetic modulation of the tumor microenvironment enhances immune checkpoint efficacy in a murine model of pancreatic cancer

Category: Immunology

Session: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment 2

Abstract Number: 1746

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 33

Date and Time: Monday April 16, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.

Title:Activity of entinostat alone and in combination with cisplatin in a panel of low passage adenoid cystic carcinoma patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models

Category: Tumor Biology

Session: Translational Therapeutics in Cancer Models 2

Abstract Number: 2146

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 7

Date and Time: Monday April 16, 2018; 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM C.T.

Title: Histone deacetylase inhibitor, Entinostat enhances the tumor specific immune response by generating T-cell central memory in the TME

Category: Immunology

Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Abstract Number: 3761

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 32

Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.

Title: Pediatric Preclinical Testing Consortium evaluation of the menin inhibitor, VTP-50469, against xenograft models of MLL-rearranged infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Category: Tumor Biology

Session: Pediatrics 2: Preclinical Therapies, Resistance, and Stem Cells

Abstract Number: 3187

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 7

Date and Time: Tuesday April 17, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM C.T.

All accepted abstracts will be published in the 2018 Proceedings of the AACR. Session information is available online via the Annual Meeting Itinerary Planner through the AACR website at www.aacr.org.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, in combination with exemestane and several approved PD-1/PD-L1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, as well as a portfolio of potent and selective inhibitors targeting the binding interaction of Menin with MLLr. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'believe' and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various cancer indications. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 'Risk Factors' sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Syndax Contacts

Investor ContactMelissa Forst

Argot Partners

[email protected]

Tel 212.600.1902



Media ContactDavid Rosen

Argot Partners

[email protected]

Tel 212.600.1902



SNDX-G

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-presentations-at-the-2018-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-300602551.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.