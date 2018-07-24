Sysdig Appoints Apurva Davé as Chief Marketing Officer

Sysdig,
Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, today announced Apurva
Davé has been named chief marketing officer (CMO) at Sysdig. After
serving more than two years as the vice president (VP) of marketing at
Sysdig, he will now oversee global marketing strategy. Davé reports
directly to Suresh Vasudevan, CEO and president of Sysdig.
“Apurva’s deep understanding of the challenges that enterprises face as
they transition to cloud-native platforms, coupled with his proven
ability to lead makes expanding his role an obvious choice,” said
Vasudevan. “As enterprises build their next generation application
platforms, they need guidance in developing a reliable, scalable
strategy for this new world. Apurva has been instrumental in developing
Sysdig’s approach of building awareness through open source tools and
education that enterprises need in this journey. I’m confident that in
his new role, Apurva will focus on communicating the Sysdig advantage
and help us build on our success as the leading cloud-native
intelligence platform.”
Why Sysdig?
Last quarter, Sysdig released the 2018
Docker Usage Report, a comparison of how a broad cross-section of
vertical industries and companies have been adopting and using Docker in
their environments over the previous 12 months. It found that 95% of
containers live less than a week. Containers are easily
deployable, good for repeatability, and enable systems to be designed to
scale with demand, because they live only as long as they add value. The
ability to develop faster is also driving increased container adoption.
The report found that there has been a 50% increase in container
density, signifying containers are providing more value and an increase
in container utilization.
Hundreds of enterprises have come to depend on Sysdig to secure and
monitor millions of containers and microservices in production, while
millions more rely on Sysdig open source security and troubleshooting
tools. Dozens of enterprises with $1 billion or more in revenue are
Sysdig customers today. That includes two of the largest cable companies
in North America, multiple top 10 global governments, and a top five
global investment bank. Davé has been with Sysdig for more than three
years, and he has supported the growth firsthand.
“It has been rewarding to help drive this transformation towards
cloud-native environments as the foundation for modern applications,”
said Davé. “Since day one, I saw how Sysdig enables enterprises to
leverage the benefits of containers and the cloud without the risk that
comes with new technology or the cost of legacy approaches. Between the
technology and our exceptional team, I’m confident Sysdig will continue
its phenomenal growth and I’m excited to be a part of this fundamental
shift in how applications are developed and delivered.”
About Apurva Davé
Prior to joining Sysdig, Davé was the VP of marketing and founding
member of the management team at Jut, a streaming analytics data stack
company. Prior to Jut, Davé was with Riverbed Technology from 2005,
where he held several positions, including VP of product marketing and
product management. His last role there was general manager of the
Stingray business unit. Davé also spent time at FastForward Networks,
provider of software for internet services, which was acquired by
Inktomi, an internet infrastructure company.
Davé holds B.A. degrees in Computer Science and Organizational Behavior
from Brown University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business, a
University of California Berkeley college. Davé spends his time outside
of the office advising two companies, Women Who Ask, an organization
focused on helping women get paid what they are worth and strengthen
negotiation skills, and Funworks, a creative agency built around extreme
collaboration and design thinking.
About Sysdig
Sysdig is the cloud-native intelligence company.
We have created the only unified platform to deliver application
security, monitoring, and forensics in a microservices-friendly
architecture. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of
over a million developers, administrators and other IT professionals
looking for deep visibility into applications and containers. Our
cloud-native intelligence platform monitors and secures millions of
containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500
companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.
