T-System Names Bob Wilhelm New Chief Executive Officer

Leader in the episodic care technology market announces new CEO to drive the company forward through organic and inorganic growth

T-System, Inc., an industry leader in emergency care solutions, today announced that Bob Wilhelm has been named the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Wilhelm will leverage his extensive knowledge and expertise in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management to propel T-System forward as it continues its significant growth in the episodic care technology and services market.

“Bob has a strong track record of successfully growing businesses, establishing strong client relationships and effectively managing technology enabled businesses in the healthcare services industry,” said Brent Bickett, President of Cannae Holdings. “He will build on the foundational elements that T-System has established in its documentation and coding businesses and we are confident he is the right leader to take the company to the next level.”

With more than two decades of executive experience, Wilhelm brings T-System a wide range of healthcare and technology expertise from time spent in leadership positions within healthcare market leaders, including Cerner and Trizetto. Most recently, Wilhelm served as CEO of Adreima, a revenue cycle management services company, where he led the successful scaling of the business into a full-service partner to healthcare organizations.

Wilhelm’s collaborative spirit and passion for partnering with providers to achieve better outcomes come to T-System at an important time in the company’s history as it continues to be a leader in providing departmental documentation solutions and technology enabled services to hospital-based emergency departments, free-standing emergency and urgent care centers.

“I am thrilled to join T-System at this exciting time of significant growth and opportunity within the healthcare industry,” said Wilhelm. “As the market leader in emergency and urgent care technology and services, T-System delivers solutions to providers that improves quality of care financial outcomes. I am eager to collaborate with this remarkable team to continue building upon its impressive legacy in the episodic care market while pursuing new market opportunities to provide exceptional technology enabled solutions across additional healthcare venues.”

Wilhelm earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Georgetown University, beginning his professional career with KPMG, later earning an MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in strategic management, marketing and economics.

About T-System

T-System is a healthcare IT company that advances care delivery and financial outcomes for episodic care. Specializing in emergency department documentation since 1996, T-System has since expanded its focus to include the development of innovative solutions for the rapidly expanding episode-based care market, including hospital-based emergency departments (EDs), freestanding emergency centers and urgent care centers. Through clinically-driven services and documentation solutions as well as charge capture and coding solutions, T-System solves clinical, financial and operational challenges for our clients. About 40 percent of the nation’s hospital-based EDs, freestanding emergency centers and urgent care centers use T-System to improve the clinical encounter, including the documentation of the patient visit as well as the downstream outcomes related to that event. For additional information about T-System, please visit www.tsystem.com.

About Cannae Holdings

Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.

