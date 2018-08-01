T-System Names Bob Wilhelm New Chief Executive Officer

T-System,
Inc., an industry leader in emergency care solutions, today
announced that Bob Wilhelm has been named the company’s new Chief
Executive Officer. Wilhelm will leverage his extensive knowledge and
expertise in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management to
propel T-System forward as it continues its significant growth in the
episodic care technology and services market.
“Bob has a strong track record of successfully growing businesses,
establishing strong client relationships and effectively managing
technology enabled businesses in the healthcare services industry,” said
Brent Bickett, President of Cannae Holdings. “He will build on the
foundational elements that T-System has established in its documentation
and coding businesses and we are confident he is the right leader to
take the company to the next level.”
With more than two decades of executive experience, Wilhelm brings
T-System a wide range of healthcare and technology expertise from time
spent in leadership positions within healthcare market leaders,
including Cerner and Trizetto. Most recently, Wilhelm served as CEO of
Adreima, a revenue cycle management services company, where he led the
successful scaling of the business into a full-service partner to
healthcare organizations.
Wilhelm’s collaborative spirit and passion for partnering with providers
to achieve better outcomes come to T-System at an important time in the
company’s history as it continues to be a leader in providing
departmental documentation solutions and technology enabled services to
hospital-based emergency departments, free-standing emergency and urgent
care centers.
“I am thrilled to join T-System at this exciting time of significant
growth and opportunity within the healthcare industry,” said Wilhelm.
“As the market leader in emergency and urgent care technology and
services, T-System delivers solutions to providers that improves quality
of care financial outcomes. I am eager to collaborate with this
remarkable team to continue building upon its impressive legacy in the
episodic care market while pursuing new market opportunities to provide
exceptional technology enabled solutions across additional healthcare
venues.”
Wilhelm earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Georgetown
University, beginning his professional career with KPMG, later earning
an MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in strategic
management, marketing and economics.
About T-System
T-System is a healthcare IT company that advances care delivery and
financial outcomes for episodic care. Specializing in emergency
department documentation since 1996, T-System has since expanded its
focus to include the development of innovative
solutions for the rapidly expanding episode-based care market,
including hospital-based emergency departments (EDs), freestanding
emergency centers and urgent care centers. Through clinically-driven
services and documentation solutions as well as charge capture and
coding solutions, T-System solves clinical, financial and operational
challenges for our clients. About 40 percent of the nation’s
hospital-based EDs, freestanding emergency centers and urgent care
centers use T-System to improve the clinical encounter, including the
documentation of the patient visit as well as the downstream outcomes
related to that event. For additional information about T-System, please
visit www.tsystem.com.
About Cannae Holdings
Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number
of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon
Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. More information about Cannae
can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.
