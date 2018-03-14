TA Associates : Announces Majority Investment in Confluence

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today
announced that it has completed a majority investment in Confluence, a
global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory,
investor communications and performance reporting. Financial terms of
the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1991, Confluence is a financial services data management
software platform that offers mission-critical regulatory, investor
communications and performance reporting solutions to the global asset
management industry. The company serves several of the top global fund
administrators and asset managers, and over 90% of the United States
mutual fund market. Confluence is uniquely positioned as the only
unified data-driven software platform that enables asset managers and
global and regional fund administrators to automate various
communications and reporting to shareholders and regulators. The company
is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional locations
in Brussels, Dublin, London, Ho Chi Minh City, Luxembourg and San
Francisco.
“We have closely followed the success and development of Confluence for
over a dozen years and have been impressed with the company’s long-term
vision and global expansion,” said Jonathan W. Meeks, a Managing
Director at TA Associates who will join the Confluence Board of
Directors. “Utilizing its proprietary software and service offerings and
with a seasoned and talented management team, Confluence has proven its
ability to deliver significant operational value to its long-tenured
clients, many of which are the world’s top asset managers and fund
administrators. It is an honor to be partnering with the entire
Confluence team and we look forward to leveraging our deep experience
and resources to help the company accelerate its growth.”
“Since our founding, Confluence has strived to create and deliver
automated solutions that enable asset managers and third-party
administrators to consolidate and leverage data across their business
operations,” said Mark Evans, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and
President of Confluence. “TA’s investment represents a unique
opportunity to partner with a firm that generates key growth
initiatives, and maintains a longstanding track record within the
financial technology and software sectors. We are very pleased to have
TA on board as an investor and look forward to a close collaboration in
building significant additional value in Confluence.”
Confluence estimates the financial services data management software
market to be over $1 billion, which includes over $250 million in
identifiable whitespace opportunity. In late 2016, the Securities and
Exchange Commission implemented major initiatives impacting mutual
funds, including reporting modernization for investment firms. As a
result of these regulatory overhauls, fund administrators and asset
managers servicing or managing more than 80% of all ’40 Act funds have
selected the Confluence platform to prepare and file their SEC
modernization filings.
“As asset managers adjust to comply with the increasing data aggregation
and processing requirements, we see this as an attractive time to enter
into a niche market at an early stage,” said Kenneth T. Schiciano, a
Managing Director at TA Associates who will also join the Confluence
Board of Directors. “Confluence has invested a tremendous amount of time
and resources to optimize productivity and control, which we expect will
lead to organic growth opportunities to further scale the business. We
are delighted that Confluence, which we believe to be the market
standard in performance, financial and regulatory reporting, has chosen
to partner with TA and look forward to helping the company execute its
strategic vision.”
Goodwin provided legal counsel to TA Associates. Jones Day provided
legal counsel and Raymond James served as financial advisor to
Confluence.
About Confluence
Uniquely positioned as the single vendor that solves the broad array of
complex data-driven challenges for the global investment management
industry, Confluence provides a data-centric platform of solutions which
share value across products – from data integration and governance to
calculation, output and reporting. The platform features regulatory
reporting, investor communications, and performance and analytics
solutions and supports a wide array of fund types – including mutual
funds, ETFs, alternative investments, institutional portfolios and UCITS
funds. Eight of the top 10 global service providers license Confluence
products and eight of the top 10 global asset managers have business
processes automated through Confluence. Headquartered in Pittsburgh,
Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations in
Brussels, Dublin, Ho Chi Minh City, London, Luxembourg and San
Francisco. For more information, please visit www.confluence.com.
About TA Associates
Now in its 50th year, TA Associates is one of the largest and most
experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five target
industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and
business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with
opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in nearly 500
companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority
investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic
resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth
companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital since its founding in
1968 and is investing out of current funds of $7.25 billion. The firm’s
more than 80 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park,
London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can
be found at www.ta.com.
