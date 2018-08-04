TAL EDUCATION CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group - TAL

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



TAL and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 13, 2018, a report by Muddy Waters Research alleged a wide range of illicit activity by TAL, including that it “has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016,” and that “TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron.”

On this news, the price of TAL’s shares plummeted $4.54 per share, or over 9%, to close at $41.11 on June 13, 2018.

