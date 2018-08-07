TAL Loss Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Upcoming Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group - TAL

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the important August 17, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the shareholder class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of those who purchased the securities of TAL between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the TAL class action, and/or to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit TAL Education Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected] .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TAL overstated its net income; (2) TAL’s net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about TAL’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters Research published a report stating, among other things, that TAL “has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016,” and that “TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron.”

On this news, TAL’s stock fell $4.54 per share, or over 9%, from its previous closing price to close at $41.11 per share on June 13, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

