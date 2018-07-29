Log in
TAL ORA REVG FPI NWL PCG REPH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

07/29/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.


TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018
Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Get additional information about TAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018
Class Period: August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018

Get additional information about ORA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018

Get additional information about REVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rev-group-inc?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018
Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information about NWL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2015 and June 8, 2018

Get additional information about PCG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018
Class Period: July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018

Get additional information about REPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/recro-pharma-inc-2?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
