Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

TBT: Far-Left Idaho Dem Gov Candidate A.J. Balukoff Still Wants To Raise Taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:39pm CET

Far-left Idaho Democrat A.J. Balukoff still doesn't get it.

Yesterday, he officially launched his Idaho gubernatorial campaign, arguing 'not so much has changed' since 2014. Back then, voters resoundingly rejected his candidacy by 15 points because of his support for out-of-touch policies like a statewide property tax, expanding the sales tax, Obamacare expansion, and funding political campaigns with taxpayer dollars. It appears there isn't any problem that Balukoff thinks can't be fixed by raising taxes.

Unfortunately for Balukoff, Idahoans don't want to pay for his far-left agenda now any more than they did in 2014.

For a refresher on A.J. Balukoff's far-left agenda, be sure to watch this television ad.

RGA – Republican Governors Association published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 17:39:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44p LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Captures Fresh Record, But Tesco And Marks & Spencer Stocks Falter
06:43p U.S. Marshals to hold auction of seized bitcoin on Jan. 22
06:40p Canada taking U.S. NAFTA threat seriously, seeks to end logjam
06:40p Canada taking U.S. NAFTA threat seriously, seeks to end logjam
06:39p TBT : Far-Left Idaho Dem Gov Candidate A.J. Balukoff Still Wants To Raise Taxes
06:39p GUEST BLOG : CES Is Waking up to Some Fresh UK Tech
06:34p EUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : A strong European industrial base backing renewables is essential to support the clean energy transition
06:29p EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 353-353 - Promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources (recast) - A8-0392/2017(353-353)
06:24p BRIAN HIGGINS : Congressmembers Higgins & Stefanik Denounce Preliminary Decision to Impose Duties on Canadian Paper
06:24p UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN GREEN BAY : Inclusivity and Equity Certificate Program is offering Foundations Courses
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
2PANDORA A/S : PANDORA A/S : Jeweller Pandora's outlook rocks shares, CFO resigns
3ALTICE : Results drive sharp moves in European stocks as euro weighs
4SAYONA MINING LTD : Sayona Mining Ltd Shareholder Update
5WOLTERS KLUWER : WOLTERS KLUWER : Health to Divest ProVation

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.