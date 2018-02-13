TCP Shareholders Approve Merger with Quality Light Source GmbH

AURORA, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TCP International Holdings, Ltd. (TCP) today announced that, at TCP's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today, over 90 percent of TCP's outstanding common shares voted to approve the adoption of the merger agreement with Quality Light Source GmbH, an entity affiliated with Ellis Yan and Solomon Yan. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. Upon completion of the transaction, TCP shareholders will receive $1.00 in cash per share.

"We are pleased with the outcome of today's extraordinary general meeting, and I want to thank TCP's shareholders for their support," said Brian Catlett, CEO of TCP. "We look forward to completing the merger with Quality Light Source GmbH expeditiously."

About TCP

TCP International Holdings, Ltd (OTC: TCPIF), is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of energy efficient lighting technologies. TCP's extensive product offerings include LED and CFL lamps and fixtures and other energy efficient lighting products. TCP is a proud ENERGY STAR® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. TCP's products are currently offered through thousands of retail and C&I distributors. Since TCP's inception, it has sold more than one billion energy efficient lighting products. For more information, visit www.tcpi.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time we make statements (including some contained in this press release) that predict or forecast future events, depend on future events for their accuracy or otherwise contain "forward-looking" information and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Such statements are generally identifiable by terminology such as "plans," "expects," "estimates," "budgets," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "indicates," "targets," "objective," "could," "should," "may" or other similar words. By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should recognize that such statements are predictions of future results, which may not occur as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various factors, some of which are outside of our control, including: the failure to obtain the approval of TCP's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction; the failure to consummate or delay in consummating the proposed transaction for other reasons; the timing to consummate the proposed transaction; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied; the risk that the buyer will not be able obtain the financing it requires to consummate the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the potential for litigation regarding the proposed transaction; and the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with providers or other business partners pending completion of the proposed transaction.

Other factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ materially from our expectations discussed in this press release include those factors described in TCP's reports filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Media Contact

Lesley Matt

330.995.1040

[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcp-shareholders-approve-merger-with-quality-light-source-gmbh-300598337.html

SOURCE TCP International Holdings, Ltd.