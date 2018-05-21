TCS World Travel : Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers

TCS
World Travel, the world’s leading tour operator of private jet
expeditions for 25 years, announces its repositioning strategy to meet
the evolving desires of affluent travelers in search of high-touch
experiences. Backed by parent company Travelopia, the award-winning
organization has launched a redesigned website; will grow its alliances
with strategic partners; and will focus on the expansion of TCS-branded
luxury jet expeditions and custom travel, all underscoring its
commitment to enrichment, discovery and innovation in satisfying the
most discerning high-end explorers.
“Our team has worked diligently over two decades to establish ourselves
as the leader in the luxury jet expedition space, and we are proud of
our recent industry accolades including AFAR magazine’s 2018
Travelers’ Choice Award for ‘Best Over-the-Top Experience’ and Travel
+ Leisure’s 2017 World’s Best Award for ‘Number 1 Tour Operator,’”
said TCS World Travel President Shelley Cline. “We continue to listen to
our guests and adapt to their ever-changing travel needs. By investing
more in creating our own expeditions and partnering with brands in the
space that best fit our vision for the future, we feel well-positioned
to continue to be a leader in the category.”
Redesigned Website
Created with the discerning traveler in mind, TCS World Travel’s new
website showcases the company’s focus on staying on the pulse of what
matters most to those in search of one-of-a-kind memorable journeys. Its
design, developed after extensive user feedback and analysis of affluent
traveler habits, offers enhanced visual assets, a richer search
experience that places priority on an immersive and user-friendly
interface, and greater detail on the range of exclusive experiences and
access offered on its expeditions.
“Our new online platform provides us with the opportunity to properly
showcase who we are and the meaningful travel experiences we offer,”
continued Cline. “It gives visitors a window into what could be their
own extraordinary and unmatched experience.”
Additionally, the company will launch a marketing campaign starting June
1, 2018, designed to amplify its reach to the affluent-traveler market
through highly-targeted print and digital advertising efforts.
Expansion of TCS-Branded Innovative Jet Expeditions and Growth in
Partnerships
Private jet travel is an expanding sector in the travel industry, and
TCS World Travel is set to grow the market share of its own branded
business. With two distinct travel categories—Luxury Jet Expeditions
aboard a private jet and Luxury Custom Travel, tailored independent
journeys—TCS World Travel concentrates on offering its guests
opportunities for enrichment and discovery they cannot get on their own.
The company has operated nearly 300 jet trips and over 1,000 custom
itineraries to over 200 countries, and continues to deliver new
one-of-a-kind experiences.
Most recently, TCS World Travel announced a new series of
wellness-oriented journeys, of which the first is in partnership with
best-selling author and leader in the field of integrative medicine, Dr.
Andrew Weil. The company plans to continue to create standout journeys
and offer more interest-focused trips beginning in 2020.
The company is also focused on strategic growth with organizations that
are differentiated from TCS World Travel in their approach to the
high-end traveler, such as current distinguished partners Four Seasons
Hotels and Resorts, Young President’s Organization (YPO), Kalos Golf,
Smithsonian Journeys and the Signature Network. TCS World Travel is also
looking to expand its international partnerships, as evidenced by its
growing collaboration with Latitudes, a Brazilian luxury operator
focused on enrichment.
About TCS World Travel
TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the
experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for 25
years. Dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences,
TCS World Travel caters to the needs and preferences of the globally
curious and modern luxury traveler. TCS World Travel provides
unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any
travel style. Circle the globe or take a dive deep into a region on a
luxury private jet expedition, or embark on a luxury custom itinerary
created to any destination in the world.
