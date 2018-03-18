TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded the “Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award” from TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors.

Heilind Asia received the award in recognition of the global distributor's strong network to customers. TE Connectivity cited many criteria for the honor, including distribution channels, customer growth, great performance on TE’s business in the region etc. Heilind Asia has been outperforming the market during the past five years.

Sean Miller, TE Channel Sales VP & Daniel Lim, TE Distribution Sales Manager congratulated and presented the “Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer” award to Heilind Asia for the achievements in the last year. They expect Heilind Asia to enhance the cooperation between the two companies and continue promoting TE Connectivity’s products.

“Our business model emphasizing on deep inventory and a flat organization enables us to make quick decisions and provide customers with better service. It’s our great pleasure to be a valued partner of TE Connectivity, and we will continue working more closely with TE for better achievements,” said Alan Chuah, Head of Marketing of Heilind Asia Pacific.

“Thanks TE Connectivity for the great support from your team. We are honored to receive this award and look forward to expanding our cooperation, driving growth for both companies,” said Dave Tan, Regional Product manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Heilind Asia Facebook, Twitter, and Wechat.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS

