TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded
the “Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award” from TE Connectivity,
a world leader in connectivity and sensors.
Heilind Asia received the award in recognition of the global
distributor's strong network to customers. TE Connectivity cited many
criteria for the honor, including distribution channels, customer
growth, great performance on TE’s business in the region etc. Heilind
Asia has been outperforming the market during the past five years.
Sean Miller, TE Channel Sales VP & Daniel Lim, TE Distribution Sales
Manager congratulated and presented the “Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per
Customer” award to Heilind Asia for the achievements in the last year.
They expect Heilind Asia to enhance the cooperation between the two
companies and continue promoting TE Connectivity’s products.
“Our business model emphasizing on deep inventory and a flat
organization enables us to make quick decisions and provide customers
with better service. It’s our great pleasure to be a valued partner of
TE Connectivity, and we will continue working more closely with TE for
better achievements,” said Alan Chuah, Head of Marketing of Heilind Asia
Pacific.
“Thanks TE Connectivity for the great support from your team. We are
honored to receive this award and look forward to expanding our
cooperation, driving growth for both companies,” said Dave Tan, Regional
Product manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.
As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides
TE products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both
original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of
the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading
manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on
interconnect and electromechanical products.
About Heilind Electronics:
Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com)
is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays,
switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal
blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification
products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada,
Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.
Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com)
commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout
Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific
is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It
Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and
on Heilind Asia Facebook, Twitter, and Wechat.
About TE CONNECTIVITY:
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and
manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and
connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor
solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled
advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical
technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000
employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside
customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION
COUNTS
Learn more at www.te.com and
on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS
are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.
Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005055/en/