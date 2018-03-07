TE Connectivity : showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, will showcase a comprehensive lineup of high-performance connectors, sockets, cable assemblies and power solutions at the OFC 2018 conference held in San Diego, CA on March 13 −15. TE will show its innovative solutions in the Ethernet Alliance booth (#2648) and the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) booth (#5525) throughout the show. TE experts will be on site at each location, ready to engage in technical conversations and explain how TE products can enable high-speed connectivity for next-generation applications.

SHOW: Optical Networking and Communication Conference and Exhibition DATE: March 13-15, 2018 WHERE: Ethernet Alliance Booth # 2648 and OIF Booth # 5525

San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

During OFC, TE products will be showcased in the 10G, 25G, 50G, 100G and 400G demonstrations in the Ethernet Alliance booth with the SFP, QSFP, QSFP-DD and OSFP connectors and cable assemblies. The OIF booth will be demonstrating next-generation signaling feasibility at 100G individual pair signaling rates using TE's QSFP-DD connectors and cables in addition to featuring our OSFP connector implemented in a 10-inch PCB-based channel, demonstrating that 100G signaling feasibility is happening now.

TE will showcase the following products:

Input /Output connectors: microQSFP, QSFP28, QSFP28 100G Interconnects, OSFP and QSFP-DD 400G interconnects, Nano-Pitch I/O™ connectors, as well as thermally-enhanced versions of all these interconnects. A demonstration of 800G OSFP will be included.

Copper cable assemblies: SFP28, QSFP28, OSFP, QSFP-DD and microQSFP direct attach cables, including a feasibility demo of 800G QSFP-DD. In addition, Sliver interconnects, ChipConnect cables and STRADA Whisper connector cables will be shown.

Board to Board: STRADA Whisper, Z-PACK Slim UHD, Z-PACK HM-eZd+ connectors

Sockets: LGA 3647 (Socket P)

Power Delivery: Open Compute Power, MULTI-BEAM HD connectors

Internal Interconnects: Sliver interconnects, Nano-Pitch I/O™ connectors (OCuLink), ChipConnect cables (Intel Omni-Path Architecture), STRADA Whisper connectors in a cabled backplane

"Ethernet performance continues to advance, and it's encouraging to see the industry, through organizations like TE, keeping pace with the change," said John D'Ambrosia, chairman of the Ethernet Alliance. "We are delighted to have TE joining us in our operating demo at OFC 18 as we point the way forward in high-speed data."

"We appreciate the opportunity to have our products designed into the Ethernet Alliance and the OIF live demos at OFC 18. The partnership between these two organizations is allowing us to push our products' performance to new heights addressing—the requirements of big data and high-speed applications," said Phil Gilchrist, chief technology officer for communications solutions at TE Connectivity.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE connectivity (logo), TE, EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS, STRADA Whisper, Sliver, Z-PACK, MULTI-BEAM HD, and ChipConnect are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other products, logos, and/or company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Nano-Pitch I/O is a trademark of Molex, LLC.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-showcases-400g-connector-and-cable-assembly-solutions-at-ofc-2018-300609675.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity