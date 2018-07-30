Log in
TEAM ASTON Participates Blockchain World Conference Hybrid Summit 2018

07/30/2018

Hybrid Summit 2018, a large-scale global blockchain conference, was successfully held in Bangkok from July 28 to July 29. More than 2,000 interested parties including blockchain entrepreneurs, experts, analysts, investors, business leaders were gathered at Hybrid Summit 2018.

During the event, 67 speakers from 20 different countries including Reeve Collins, Co-founder of Tether, the world's first fiat currency token platform, shared their insights and ideas regarding blockchain and the expected future of the blockchain industry. Attendees from a variety of backgrounds also joined a discussion for topics ranging from decentralized solution to blockchain technology both on stage and in informal meetings.

ASTON team introduced the ‘X.Blockchain’ based blockchain platform ASTON which specializes in electronic document service.

In addition, ASTON team and HEX Innovation Ltd. first publicized the HEX (Health Evolution on X.Blockchain) project, developed based on the ASTON platform, which enables effective management in Personal Health Record (PHR).


© Business Wire 2018
