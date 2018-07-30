TEAM ASTON Participates Blockchain World Conference Hybrid Summit 2018

Hybrid Summit 2018, a large-scale global blockchain conference, was
successfully held in Bangkok from July 28 to July 29. More than 2,000
interested parties including blockchain entrepreneurs, experts,
analysts, investors, business leaders were gathered at Hybrid Summit
2018.
During the event, 67 speakers from 20 different countries including
Reeve Collins, Co-founder of Tether, the world's first fiat currency
token platform, shared their insights and ideas regarding blockchain and
the expected future of the blockchain industry. Attendees from a variety
of backgrounds also joined a discussion for topics ranging from
decentralized solution to blockchain technology both on stage and in
informal meetings.
ASTON team introduced the ‘X.Blockchain’ based blockchain platform ASTON
which specializes in electronic document service.
In addition, ASTON team and HEX Innovation Ltd. first publicized the HEX
(Health Evolution on X.Blockchain) project, developed based on the ASTON
platform, which enables effective management in Personal Health Record
(PHR).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005006/en/