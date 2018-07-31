Log in
TEDxSeattle : Announces Speaker Line-up for 2018 Event

07/31/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

SEATTLE, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxSeattle today announced its speakers selected for the ninth annual TEDxSeattle event, taking place at McCaw Hall on November 17, 2018. Speakers and entertainers will take the stage to inspire and engage with the audience, creating a unique experience around the theme "Tall Order."

A tall order, by definition, is demanding. In today's landscape, humans encounter moments that may feel unattainable. This year's theme balances the sense that these are challenging times – but the challenges can be met. The speakers and topics selected for TEDxSeattle 2018 will identify and examine tall orders facing our communities and our society as part of the day-long event, encouraging attendees to explore the tall orders in their lives.

With more than 200 applicants, the speaker selection team identified a diverse mix of activists, researchers, artists, leaders and innovators. Attendees can expect to hear topics ranging from gender parity to stem cell research and the role of blockchain. The full roster of speakers includes:

  • Amy Ansel, Founder, Titan Bioplastics & Titan Hemp
  • Sam Dinning, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, King County
  • Kirk Grogan, Marketing and sales strategist
  • barry johnson, Multi-disciplinary artist, children's book author, editor
  • Anirudh Koul, Data scientist, artificial intelligence researcher
  • Colin MacDonald, Parkour park designer, play enthusiast
  • Mark Mueller-Eberstein, Blockchain expert, author, Adgetec CEO
  • Chuck Murry, M.D., Ph.D., Director, UW Medicine's Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine
  • Sara Sanford, Founding Board Member, Executive Director, GEN Gender Equity Now
  • Anastacia-Renee, Seattle civic poet, former Hugo House poet-in-residence, author
  • Judy Twedt, Climate researcher, atmospheric scientist, data sound artist
  • Jono Vaughn, Artist, transgender activist, assistant professor, Bellevue College

TEDxSeattle is made possible by volunteers and our sponsors. The Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU) will return as TEDxSeattle's lead sponsor for the fourth year running, this year as the 2018 Title Partner. Additional partners include KCTS, The Riveter, Edelman and SAP Concur. Learn more about partnering with us today.

Tickers are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.tedxseattle.com/tickets.

About TEDx
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxSeattle, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxSeattle event, TEDTalks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organized.

About TEDxSeattle
TEDxSeattle is a self-sustaining, volunteer-run, non-profit with a license from TED to independently organize a local TED event. What started in 2010 as TEDxRainier with an audience of 600 for a one-day event has evolved to TEDxSeattle with an audience filling McCaw Hall's 2,800-seat auditorium. Over the years, attendees have heard 130 speakers. Of those speakers, several have gone on to speak at TED Global while the videos of their presentations have received more than 15 million views. Learn more at tedxseattle.com

About WSECU
WSECU is a not-for-profit community credit union offering membership to anyone in Washington state, with a special focus on public employees and others who work to improve their communities. Learn more at wsecu.org.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedxseattle-announces-speaker-line-up-for-2018-event-300689442.html

SOURCE TEDxSeattle


© PRNewswire 2018
