Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TEE Land : Cessation As Non-executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TEE LAND LIMITED

Securities

TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Change - Announcement of Cessation31-Jul-2018 18:31:20

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

CESSATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Announcement Reference

SG180731OTHRQK0H

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Ng Tah Wee

Designation

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Cessation as Non-Executive Director

Additional Details

Name Of Person

Age

Saw Chin Choo56

Is effective date of cessation known?

Yes

If yes, please provide the date

31/07/2018

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

Rotation of nominee director from holding company.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Date of Appointment to current position

18/12/2012

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this c e s s a t io n )?

Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this c e s s a t io n )

4

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months

0

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Non-Executive Director

Role and responsibilities

Non Executive

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

YesTEE Land Limited

436,900 ordinary shares

  • 1. TEE Development Pte. Ltd.

  • 2. TEE Realty Pte. Ltd.

  • 3. TEE Property Pte. Ltd.

  • 4. Development 83 Pte. Ltd.

  • 5. TEE Homes Pte. Ltd.

  • 6. Development 72 Pte. Ltd.

  • 7. Development 32 Pte. Ltd.

  • 8. Development 16 Pte. Ltd.

  • 9. TEE Hospitality Pte. Ltd.

  • 10. TEE Industrial Pte. Ltd.

  • 11. TEE Ventures Pte. Ltd.

  • 12. Workotel Limited

  • 13. TEE Oceania Pte Limited

  • 14. Teematic Private Limited

  • 15. JPJ Properties Pty Ltd

  • 16. Potts Point Hospitality Pty Ltd

  • 17. Development 26 Pte. Ltd.

  • 18. Development 35 Pte. Ltd.

  • 19. Klang City Development Pte. Ltd.

  • 20. JPJ Sydney Airport Pty Ltd

  • 21. LPP Hospitality Pty Ltd

  • 22. TEE Vista Pte. Ltd.

  • 23. Viet TEE Company Limited

  • 24. The Potts Point Hospitality Trust

  • 25. TEE Forward Pte Ltd

  • 1. PBT Engineering Pte. Ltd.

  • 2. TEE International Limited

  • 3. PBT Engineering Sdn Bhd (Brunei)

  • 4. TEE Philippines, Inc.

  • 5. TEE E&C (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

  • 6. PBT Engineering Sdn Bhd

  • 7. TEE Project Solutions Sdn Bhd

Disclaimer

TEE Land Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 12:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pW.S. BADCOCK CORPORATION : Named Retailer of the Year by Home Furnishings Association
BU
03:05pADVANCED IT CONCEPTS : Secures Fort Jackson Security Contract
BU
03:05pBEST BUY : Youth in Underserved Communities Receive Boost from Best Buy
BU
03:05pAllianz Life's Chasing Retirement Study Finds Half of Retirement Savers Are "Chasers" Who Are Behind on Savings Goals
BU
03:05pTIMKEN CO : Timken Company to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:05pCORNERSTONE METALS : Appoints Tookie Angus to Advisory Board
EQ
03:05pUSA FINANCIAL : Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
PR
03:05pADESSO AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:05pPREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC. : Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:05pCITIGROUP : City Accelerator Expands to Five More U.S. Cities to Help Strengthen Local Minority-Owned Businesses and Create Jobs
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
3BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
4CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
5UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.