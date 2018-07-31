TEE Land : Cessation As Non-executive Director

Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
TEE LAND LIMITED
Securities
TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Date & Time of Broadcast
Change - Announcement of Cessation31-Jul-2018 18:31:20
St a t us
New
Announcement Sub Title
CESSATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference
SG180731OTHRQK0H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Tah Wee
Designation
Financial Controller and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Cessation as Non-Executive Director
Additional Details
Name Of Person
Age
Saw Chin Choo56
Is effective date of cessation known?
Yes
If yes, please provide the date
31/07/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
Rotation of nominee director from holding company.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
18/12/2012
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this c e s s a t io n )?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this c e s s a t io n )
4
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
0
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Non-Executive Director
Role and responsibilities
Non Executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
YesTEE Land Limited
436,900 ordinary shares
-
1. TEE Development Pte. Ltd.
-
2. TEE Realty Pte. Ltd.
-
3. TEE Property Pte. Ltd.
-
4. Development 83 Pte. Ltd.
-
5. TEE Homes Pte. Ltd.
-
6. Development 72 Pte. Ltd.
-
7. Development 32 Pte. Ltd.
-
8. Development 16 Pte. Ltd.
-
9. TEE Hospitality Pte. Ltd.
-
10. TEE Industrial Pte. Ltd.
-
11. TEE Ventures Pte. Ltd.
-
12. Workotel Limited
-
13. TEE Oceania Pte Limited
-
14. Teematic Private Limited
-
15. JPJ Properties Pty Ltd
-
16. Potts Point Hospitality Pty Ltd
-
17. Development 26 Pte. Ltd.
-
18. Development 35 Pte. Ltd.
-
19. Klang City Development Pte. Ltd.
-
20. JPJ Sydney Airport Pty Ltd
-
21. LPP Hospitality Pty Ltd
-
22. TEE Vista Pte. Ltd.
-
23. Viet TEE Company Limited
-
24. The Potts Point Hospitality Trust
-
25. TEE Forward Pte Ltd
-
1. PBT Engineering Pte. Ltd.
-
2. TEE International Limited
-
3. PBT Engineering Sdn Bhd (Brunei)
-
4. TEE Philippines, Inc.
-
5. TEE E&C (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
-
6. PBT Engineering Sdn Bhd
-
7. TEE Project Solutions Sdn Bhd