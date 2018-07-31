TEE Land : Cessation As Non-executive Director

Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

TEE LAND LIMITED

TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B

No

Date & Time of Broadcast

31-Jul-2018 18:31:20

New

CESSATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SG180731OTHRQK0H

Ng Tah Wee

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

Cessation as Non-Executive Director

Saw Chin Choo, Age: 56

Yes

31/07/2018

Rotation of nominee director from holding company.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

18/12/2012

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)

4

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months

0

Non-Executive Director

Non Executive

Nil

YesTEE Land Limited

436,900 ordinary shares

1. TEE Development Pte. Ltd.

2. TEE Realty Pte. Ltd.

3. TEE Property Pte. Ltd.

4. Development 83 Pte. Ltd.

5. TEE Homes Pte. Ltd.

6. Development 72 Pte. Ltd.

7. Development 32 Pte. Ltd.

8. Development 16 Pte. Ltd.

9. TEE Hospitality Pte. Ltd.

10. TEE Industrial Pte. Ltd.

11. TEE Ventures Pte. Ltd.

12. Workotel Limited

13. TEE Oceania Pte Limited

14. Teematic Private Limited

15. JPJ Properties Pty Ltd

16. Potts Point Hospitality Pty Ltd

17. Development 26 Pte. Ltd.

18. Development 35 Pte. Ltd.

19. Klang City Development Pte. Ltd.

20. JPJ Sydney Airport Pty Ltd

21. LPP Hospitality Pty Ltd

22. TEE Vista Pte. Ltd.

23. Viet TEE Company Limited

24. The Potts Point Hospitality Trust

25. TEE Forward Pte Ltd