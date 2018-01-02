TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : List of evaluated registered complementary medicines

|
|
|
AUST R 270814
|
Bosisto's Tea Tree Oil
|
Felton Grimwade & Bosisto's Pty Ltd
|
19/02/2016
|
|
|
|
AUST R 280039
|
OSTELIN Specialist Range Vitamin D 7000IU
|
Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare Pty ltd T/A Sanofi consumer Healthcare
|
07/09/2016
|
AUST R 283261
|
Ferrous Fumarate GPPL 200mg
|
Neo Health (OTC) Pty Ltd
|
06/12/2016
|
AUST R 286619
|
APO Health Iron Tablets ferrous fumarate 200mg film coated tablets
|
Apotex Pty Ltd
|
10/03/2017
|
AUST R 288860
|
Ferrous Fumarate/Folic Acid GPPL 310mg/0.35mg
|
Neo Health (OTC) Pty Ltd
|
12/05/2017
|
AUST R 291162
|
APO Health Iron Tablets with Folic Acid ferrous fumarate 310mg and folic acid 0.35mg film coated tablets
|
Apotex Pty Ltd
|
06/07/2017
|
AUST R 291221
|
Elevit Film Coated Tablets
|
Bayer Australia Ltd
|
07/07/2017
|
AUST R 292515
|
Phosphate Phebra
|
Phebra Pty Ltd
|
07/08/2017
|
68083
|
ARTHRO-AID Glucosamine hydrochloride 750mg capsule bottle
|
Key-Sun Laboratories Pty Ltd
|
08/04/1999
|
178341
|
BLACKMORES FLEXAGIL PAIN RELIEF cream tube
|
Blackmores Limited
|
13/12/2010
|
165284
|
CALCI-TAB 600 tablets bottle
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals
|
16/09/2009
|
81700
|
CALTRATE calcium 600mg (as carbonate) tablet bottle
|
Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd
|
25/02/2002
|
177700
|
CENTRUM TABLET bottle (Reformulation 2)
|
Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd
|
18/11/2010
|
75827
|
CENTRUM tablet bottle (reformulation)
|
Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd
|
29/08/2000
|
80764
|
CITRACAL 250mg tablets bottle
|
Bayer Australia Ltd
|
20/11/2001
|
213113
|
ELEVIT
|
Bayer Australia Ltd
|
19/08/2013
|
77289
|
ESTER-C 646mg tablets
|
Catalent Australia Pty Ltd
|
17/01/2001
|
115404
|
FERRO LIQUID FERROUS SULFATE ORAL LIQUID SOLUTION
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
24/12/2004
|
175706
|
FERRO TAB
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
10/09/2010
|
128099
|
FERRO-F-TAB film coated tablets blister pack
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
18/05/2006
|
154466
|
FERRO-LIQUID ferrous sulfate 30mg/mL oral liquid - solution bottle
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
11/07/2008
|
106708
|
FYBOGEL ORANGE Effervescent Powder (Reformulation 3)
|
Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd
|
04/08/2004
|
168967
|
IBEROGAST oral liquid solution bottle
|
Bayer Australia Ltd
|
11/02/2010
|
276005
|
KALOBA film coated tablets 20mgs
|
Schwabe Pharma Australia Pty Ltd
|
30/05/2016
|
193170
|
KALOBA oral liquid
|
Schwabe Pharma Australia Pty Ltd
|
16/12/2011
|
230644
|
MALTOFER DROPS
|
Vifor Pharma Pty Ltd
|
14/11/2014
|
230643
|
MALTOFER SYRUP
|
Vifor Pharma Pty Ltd
|
14/11/2014
|
229647
|
MALTOFER Tablets
|
Vifor Pharma Pty Ltd
|
22/10/2014
|
129503
|
METAMUCIL Natural Smooth Daily Fibre Supplement powder jar
|
Procter & Gamble Australia Pty Ltd
|
14/07/2006
|
153182
|
METAMUCIL Wild Berry Smooth psyllium husk powder
|
Procter & Gamble Australia Pty Ltd
|
18/06/2008
|
128237
|
MOOV Head Lice Solution bottle
|
Ego Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
23/05/2006
|
201920
|
MOOV Head Lice Solution
|
Ego Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
15/10/2012
|
194957
|
MUTAFLOR Escherichia coli strain Nissle 1917 not less than 250 million CFU enteric, capsule blister pack
|
Prinz Herget Pty Ltd T/A Natural Therapy Imports
|
28/02/2012
|
209079
|
NEUROTABS
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
03/05/2013
|
195767
|
NEUTRALICE NATURAL LOTION
|
Key Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
15/03/2012
|
195769
|
NEUTRALICE NATURAL SPRAY
|
Key Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
15/03/2012
|
256292
|
OsteVit-D One-A-Week cholecalciferol 7000IU (175mcg) capsule blister pack
|
Key Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd
|
20/08/2015