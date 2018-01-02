TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : List of evaluated registered complementary medicines

The following list sets out the registered complementary medicines on the ARTG that have been evaluated by the TGA for safety, quality and efficacy. Background information on registered complementary medicines is available on the TGA website.

ARTG Number Product Sponsor ARTG Entry Date AUST R 286619 APOHEALTH IRON TABLETS ferrous fumarate 200 mg film coated tablets blister pack Apotex Pty Ltd 10/03/2017 AUST R 292515 Phosphate Phebra Phebra Pty Ltd 7/08/2017 AUST R 270814 Bosisto's Tea Tree Oil Felton Grimwade & Bosisto's Pty Ltd 19/02/2016 AUST R 283261 Ferrous Fumarate GPPL 200 mg Neo Health (OTC) Pty Ltd 6/12/2016 AUST R 291221 Elevit Film Coated Tablet Bayer Australia Ltd 7/07/2017 AUST R 288860 Ferrous Fumarate/Folic Acid GPPL 310 mg/0.35 mg Neo Health (OTC) Pty Ltd 12/05/2017 AUST R 280039 OSTELIN Specialist Range Vitamin D 7000IU Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare Pty ltd T/A Sanofi consumer Healthcare 07/09/2016 AUST R 283261 Ferrous Fumarate GPPL 200mg Neo Health (OTC) Pty Ltd 06/12/2016 AUST R 286619 APO Health Iron Tablets ferrous fumarate 200mg film coated tablets Apotex Pty Ltd 10/03/2017 AUST R 288860 Ferrous Fumarate/Folic Acid GPPL 310mg/0.35mg Neo Health (OTC) Pty Ltd 12/05/2017 AUST R 291162 APO Health Iron Tablets with Folic Acid ferrous fumarate 310mg and folic acid 0.35mg film coated tablets Apotex Pty Ltd 06/07/2017 AUST R 291221 Elevit Film Coated Tablets Bayer Australia Ltd 07/07/2017 AUST R 292515 Phosphate Phebra Phebra Pty Ltd 07/08/2017 68083 ARTHRO-AID Glucosamine hydrochloride 750mg capsule bottle Key-Sun Laboratories Pty Ltd 08/04/1999 178341 BLACKMORES FLEXAGIL PAIN RELIEF cream tube Blackmores Limited 13/12/2010 165284 CALCI-TAB 600 tablets bottle AFT Pharmaceuticals 16/09/2009 81700 CALTRATE calcium 600mg (as carbonate) tablet bottle Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd 25/02/2002 177700 CENTRUM TABLET bottle (Reformulation 2) Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd 18/11/2010 75827 CENTRUM tablet bottle (reformulation) Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd 29/08/2000 80764 CITRACAL 250mg tablets bottle Bayer Australia Ltd 20/11/2001 213113 ELEVIT Bayer Australia Ltd 19/08/2013 77289 ESTER-C 646mg tablets Catalent Australia Pty Ltd 17/01/2001 115404 FERRO LIQUID FERROUS SULFATE ORAL LIQUID SOLUTION AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 24/12/2004 175706 FERRO TAB AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 10/09/2010 128099 FERRO-F-TAB film coated tablets blister pack AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 18/05/2006 154466 FERRO-LIQUID ferrous sulfate 30mg/mL oral liquid - solution bottle AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 11/07/2008 106708 FYBOGEL ORANGE Effervescent Powder (Reformulation 3) Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd 04/08/2004 168967 IBEROGAST oral liquid solution bottle Bayer Australia Ltd 11/02/2010 276005 KALOBA film coated tablets 20mgs Schwabe Pharma Australia Pty Ltd 30/05/2016 193170 KALOBA oral liquid Schwabe Pharma Australia Pty Ltd 16/12/2011 230644 MALTOFER DROPS Vifor Pharma Pty Ltd 14/11/2014 230643 MALTOFER SYRUP Vifor Pharma Pty Ltd 14/11/2014 229647 MALTOFER Tablets Vifor Pharma Pty Ltd 22/10/2014 129503 METAMUCIL Natural Smooth Daily Fibre Supplement powder jar Procter & Gamble Australia Pty Ltd 14/07/2006 153182 METAMUCIL Wild Berry Smooth psyllium husk powder Procter & Gamble Australia Pty Ltd 18/06/2008 128237 MOOV Head Lice Solution bottle Ego Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 23/05/2006 201920 MOOV Head Lice Solution Ego Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 15/10/2012 194957 MUTAFLOR Escherichia coli strain Nissle 1917 not less than 250 million CFU enteric, capsule blister pack Prinz Herget Pty Ltd T/A Natural Therapy Imports 28/02/2012 209079 NEUROTABS AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 03/05/2013 195767 NEUTRALICE NATURAL LOTION Key Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 15/03/2012 195769 NEUTRALICE NATURAL SPRAY Key Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 15/03/2012 256292 OsteVit-D One-A-Week cholecalciferol 7000IU (175mcg) capsule blister pack Key Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd 20/08/2015