THINKING GREEN Launches IPO Under Reg A+ With Its Sight Set On NASDAQ Listing

07/25/2018 | 06:41pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THINKING GREEN announced today that its REG A+ IPO has received qualification from the SEC.  The IPO went live at 11:00 a.m. EST on July 25, 2018.  Effective immediately, investors both accredited and unaccredited from around the world can purchase equity in THINKING GREEN.

Munchy Green

"We are all excited to begin construction on the first 'OFF-THE-GRID' food and green energy production facility in the world," said Richard Ham, CEO, founder and concept-originator of THINKING GREEN. "The first facility will be built on 85 acres outside of the metropolitan area of Las Vegas, Nevada.  There has been a great deal of interest to have similar facilities constructed in other locations domestically as well as internationally."

The Offering Circular filed with respect to the Thinking Green Reg A+ IPO is available at:   https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1736539/000168316818002010/thinkinggreen_1aa4-poc.htm

TO PURCHASE SHARES IN THINKING GREEN:
To purchase shares in THINKING GREEN's REG A+ IPO go to: www.thinkinggreen-usa.com/investIPO/

About THINKING GREEN
THINKING GREEN (www.thinkinggreen-usa.com) is an integrated environmentally aware food and green energy producer.  The Company's mission is to be the first completely "OFF-THE-GRID" facility that is reproducible and scalable domestically and internationally.  This disruptive new high-tech closed-loop system is designed to address the rising cost of land, labor, production costs, fuel and transportation, all in a sustainable manner with a minimal ecological footprint.  Join the future of food and energy production by just . . . THINKING GREEN!

Contact:         

Investor Relations
Dennis Burns
NVESTrain
Tel:  877 561-8101
Email: [email protected] 
Website: www.NVESTrain.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-green-launches-ipo-under-reg-a-with-its-sight-set-on-nasdaq-listing-300686505.html

SOURCE Thinking Green


© PRNewswire 2018
