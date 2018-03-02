TMC Selects Aryaka for its 2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that TMC has selected Aryaka for the 2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award, recognizing the company for its industry-leading SD-WAN technology. Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution was honored for its technology leadership, market-driven innovation, growth, and outstanding business execution.

"Aryaka's year-over-year momentum in the SD-WAN space continues to impress, with many vendors, resellers, and service providers fighting for their share of the market," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution delivers top performance for both on-premises and cloud-based SaaS applications anywhere in the world. In the past year, the Aryaka team has demonstrated extraordinary industry leadership, growth and customer success, which is why we selected the company for this year's 2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award."

"Aryaka is disrupting the enterprise connectivity space by combining a cloud-native private network, SD-WAN, WAN optimization, application acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as-a-service," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "Our goal is to continue to push the envelope and deliver a best-of-breed global SD-WAN solution that enables enterprises to seamlessly manage all of their global connectivity and application delivery needs."

Deployed by 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

For more information about Aryaka's award-winning global SD-WAN, visit www.aryaka.com.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About TMC

TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud Computing, IoT Evolution, Customer, and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by as many as one million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; MSP Expo; Real Time Web Communications and more.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Aryaka Media Contact

Shehzad Karkhanawala

Director of Marketing

Aryaka

408-273-8420

[email protected]