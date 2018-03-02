Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TMC Selects Aryaka for its 2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:23am CET

SD-WAN market leader honored for its ground-breaking technology, continuous innovation, and significant growth in the SD-WAN space

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that TMC has selected Aryaka for the 2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award, recognizing the company for its industry-leading SD-WAN technology. Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution was honored for its technology leadership, market-driven innovation, growth, and outstanding business execution.

"Aryaka's year-over-year momentum in the SD-WAN space continues to impress, with many vendors, resellers, and service providers fighting for their share of the market," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution delivers top performance for both on-premises and cloud-based SaaS applications anywhere in the world. In the past year, the Aryaka team has demonstrated extraordinary industry leadership, growth and customer success, which is why we selected the company for this year's 2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award."

"Aryaka is disrupting the enterprise connectivity space by combining a cloud-native private network, SD-WAN, WAN optimization, application acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as-a-service," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "Our goal is to continue to push the envelope and deliver a best-of-breed global SD-WAN solution that enables enterprises to seamlessly manage all of their global connectivity and application delivery needs."

Deployed by 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

For more information about Aryaka's award-winning global SD-WAN, visit www.aryaka.com.

About Aryaka
Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com. Follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube and LinkedIn.

About TMC
TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud ComputingIoT EvolutionCustomer, and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by as many as one million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; MSP Expo; Real Time Web Communications and more.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Aryaka Media Contact
Shehzad Karkhanawala
Director of Marketing
Aryaka
408-273-8420
[email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aryaka via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03/01CISCO : du Collaborates with Cisco on IP Core Network Modernization and Expansion
AQ
03/01TORTOISE ENERGY INDEPENDENCE FUND, INC. : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Feb. 28, 2018
BU
03/01AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings on March 14, 2018
GL
03/01German manufacturing PMI slows in February
AQ
03/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the March 5, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc.
BU
03/01ATLANTIC POWER : reports 4Q loss
AQ
03/01CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : investors see low-hanging fruit for new CEO
RE
03/01CENTURION MINERALS : Files 2017 Year-End Audited Financial Statements
AQ
03/01KINGWELL : Tuesday 3.30 Unibet Champion Hurdle
AQ
03/01RYANAIR : Astonishing Patiently a champion in waiting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METLIFE : METLIFE : Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake -- 2nd Update
2MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Microchip to buy Microsemi for about $8.35 billion
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW tells court it did not break rules over 'dieselgate' disclosure
4U.S. energy industry slams Trump's 'job-killing' steel tariffs
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO REVIEWS WEALTH BUSINESS FOR POSSIBLE CUSTOMER ABUSE: filing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.