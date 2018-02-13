Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA REFERENCE NO. CS2-13022018-00018

02/13/2018 | 05:06am EST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

Date of change

AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA

Tingkat 4 Balai PNB

201-A, Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

766894-T

Malaysia

Ordinary Share

08 Feb 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

3,250,000 Acquired Direct Interest

AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA

Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Purchased of shares managed by AmanahRaya Trustees Berhad - Amanah Saham Bumiputera:- 3,250,000

Direct Interest

462,034,900 8.15

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

13 Feb 2018

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-13022018-00018

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:05:05 UTC.

