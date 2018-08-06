TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-06082018-00013

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
EPF ACT 1991
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
225,000 Disposed Direct Interest
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
3,789,100 Disposed Direct Interest
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 225,000
2) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 3,789,100
3) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-
-
i) AMUNDI:- 125,000
-
ii) NOMURA:- 1,000,000
Direct Interest 703,039,382 12.38
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
06 Aug 2018
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-06082018-00013