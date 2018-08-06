Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-06082018-00016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1

30 Jul 2018

326,500 Disposed Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address of registered holder

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

01 Aug 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

01 Aug 2018

2

3

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 326,500

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 2,000,000

3) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) CIMB PRI:- 517,800

Direct Interest 705,230,682 12.42

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

06 Aug 2018

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-06082018-00016

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 10:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aSterling sinks to 11-month low after Fox says no-deal Brexit likely
RE
11:11aCENTRAL CHINA SECURITIES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
11:11aCENTRAL CHINA SECURITIES : Announcement on change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
11:11aCENTRAL CHINA SECURITIES : Announcement on the financial data for july 2018
PU
11:11aHSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return (3 August 2018) - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (3-page PDF 169KB)
PU
11:11aJUBILEE METALS : gains full control of the Kabwe Project
PU
11:10aDGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : 100% shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting in Berlin.
EQ
11:10aGILEAD SCIENCES : China National Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Genvoya® (Elvitegravir, Cobicistat, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide), a Single Tablet Regimen for the Treatment of HIV-1 Infection
BU
11:07aUNICREDIT : seeks damages from Caius over CASHES inquiry
RE
11:07aCUI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, share..
3LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
4LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde says regulators likely to demand more divestitures in Praxair deal
5Oil gains after monthly Saudi output shows surprise drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.