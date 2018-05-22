Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-22052018-00062

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 05:23am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

16 May 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

16 May 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

5,426,800 Acquired Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

1,800,000 Disposed Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 5,426,800

2) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NOMURA:- 1,800,000

Direct Interest 695,329,28212.25

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

22 May 2018

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-22052018-00062

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aBANNED FROM AMAZON : The Shoppers Who Make Too Many Returns
DJ
11:44aLUMBER LIQUIDATORS : Add nordic style
AQ
11:44aFOUNDATION MEDICINE : FoundationOne CDx secures nine-month CMS reimbursement
AQ
11:43aCORDLIFE : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
11:43a2018-05-22 11 : 37 CET Other company news
PU
11:43aCORDLIFE : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
11:43aCORDLIFE : A. Appointment Of Directors B. Re-Designation Of Director C. Merger Of The Board Risk Committee With The Audit Committee To Form The Audit And Risk Committee D. Change In The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees
PU
11:43aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc-Amendment
PU
11:42aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Nclose brings agentless network access control to ITWeb Security Summit 2018
AQ
11:41aWOOLWORTHS : Australia chief executive John Dixon resigns
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong dollar hits Asian share markets, oil surges
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Price Movement Notification
3ALTICE : French telecoms stocks rise as regulator re-ignites merger talk
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LaSalle Hotel accepts Blackstone's $3.7 billion cash offer
5EVOTEC AG : EVOTEC : and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.