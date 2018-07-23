Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-23072018-00066

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:43am CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

17 Jul 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

3,376,300 Disposed Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

17 Jul 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 3,376,300

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NOMURA:- 338,400

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

23 Jul 2018

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-23072018-00066

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aNETGEAR : Arlo announces new wire-free, smart connected audio doorbell and chime designed for simple, diy setup
PU
11:53aCOMPANY PERFORMANCE : PTBA Net Profit of Semester 1-2018 Increase Signifi…
PU
11:51aEXCIPIENTS IN PHARMACEUTICALS : Global Markets to 2022 by Material, Dosage Forms, Route Of Administration & End-Users - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:48aIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
11:48aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : DZUG Successfully Issued the 2018 Corporate Bonds (Phase II)
PU
11:48aSKY : How do you move a piano across Australia? Tim Minchin stars in Upright, a new Sky original production
PU
11:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Hall of Legends inductee class includes Reba Harris, Steve Daily
AQ
11:48aROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share Buy-back Programme
AQ
11:46aSABIC DEAL LETS SAUDI ARABIA DELAY ARAMCO IPO, SPEND ON GROWTH : sources
RE
11:45aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC deal lets Saudi Arabia delay Aramco IPO, spend on growth - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fuelling profit rise
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer profit rises, says market caution on trade tensions
4G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.