Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-31072018-00024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:43am CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

26 Jul 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

2,875,600 Disposed Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

26 Jul 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 2,875,600

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) AMUNDI:- 500,000

Direct Interest 707,211,082 12.45

31 Jul 2018

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

31 Jul 2018

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-31072018-00024

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aFACEBOOK : global woes leave Middle East and North Africa brand intact
AQ
11:52aALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT : Transaction in Own Shares and Capital
AQ
11:50aNATIONAL BANK OF OMAN : Bank Dhofar and NBO to start merger talks
AQ
11:50aEgypt aims to raise between $450-$560 million from IPOs of parastatals
AQ
11:50aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tottenham and Man City most affected Premier League sides by World Cup fatigue
AQ
11:50aLIVE REAL MADRID BLOG : Gareth Bale to be offered contract extension
AQ
11:50aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Turin ahead of his first Juventus training session
AQ
11:49aBANK OF JAPAN : EUR/USD and GBP/USD Forecast - 31 July 2018
AQ
11:49aBANK OF JAPAN : USD/JPY and AUD/USD Forecast - 31 July 2018
AQ
11:49aNorth America Legal Cannabis Market Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 27.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
3FTSE 100 : Centrica's first-half results cooled by weather, customer losses
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Credit Suisse banks on wealth management growth as profit doubles
5CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.