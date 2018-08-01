TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-01082018-00050

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

1

30 Jul 2018

625,900 Acquired Indirect Interest

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

30 Jul 2018

77,500 Disposed Indirect Interest

5.24

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

KWAPACT6622007

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-

625,900

2) Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 77,500

Direct and Indirect Interest

297,533,025

