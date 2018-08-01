TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-01082018-00050

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
NoDate of change
1
30 Jul 2018
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
2
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
625,900 Acquired Indirect Interest
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
30 Jul 2018
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
77,500 Disposed Indirect Interest
UMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
5.24
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
KWAPACT6622007
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
1) Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-
625,900
2) Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 77,500
Direct and Indirect Interest
297,533,025
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
01 Aug 2018
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-01082018-00050