Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-01082018-00050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:43am CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

30 Jul 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

625,900 Acquired Indirect Interest

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

30 Jul 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

77,500 Disposed Indirect Interest

UMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

5.24

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

KWAPACT6622007

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-

625,900

2) Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 77,500

Direct and Indirect Interest

297,533,025

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

01 Aug 2018

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-01082018-00050

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pUNITED THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:18pUNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pFIXTURES : MU Women start the season at Liverpool
PU
12:18pOHA INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pMYRIAD GENETICS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pMOLINA HEALTHCARE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (md&a)
AQ
12:18pHUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12:18pGLOBALSTAR, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pHANESBRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Kenya | Press Statement on The Work Permit...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.