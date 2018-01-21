TOMORROW: 1,000+ to Celebrate School Choice at School Fair in Phoenix

Governor Ducey has proclaimed next week Arizona School Choice Week, and on Monday January 22, more than 1,000 students, parents, teachers, administrators, and community leaders will gather on the for a school fair and student performance to kick off the week.

WHAT:

A school fair featuring school performances while lawmakers and other officials tour all of the schools represented.

WHO:

Students, parents, teachers, and school leaders

WHEN:

January 22 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Arizona State Capitol House lawn

Event planners include Arizona Charter Schools Association, A for Arizona, Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Choose a School, and dozens of schools from across the state.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

