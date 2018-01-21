TOMORROW: 1,000+ to Celebrate School Choice at School Fair in Phoenix

Governor Ducey has proclaimed next week Arizona School Choice Week, and
on Monday January 22, more than 1,000 students, parents, teachers,
administrators, and community leaders will gather on the for a school
fair and student performance to kick off the week.
WHAT:
-
A school fair featuring school performances while lawmakers and other
officials tour all of the schools represented.
WHO:
-
Students, parents, teachers, and school leaders
WHEN:
WHERE:
-
Arizona State Capitol House lawn
Event planners include Arizona Charter Schools Association, A for
Arizona, Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Choose a School, and dozens of
schools from across the state.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
