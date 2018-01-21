TOMORROW: Charter School Educators and Students Celebrate School Choice Alongside Community

City Arts and Tech will host an open house with entertainment, food, and information about the school, including student-led clubs. The event will take place 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at the school.

WHAT:

School open house

WHO:

Representatives from City Arts and Tech

parents, students

WHEN:

5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22

WHERE:

City Arts and Tech, 325 La Grande Ave., San Francisco

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

