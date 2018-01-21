TOMORROW: Charter School Educators and Students Celebrate School Choice Alongside Community

City Arts and Tech will host an open house with entertainment, food, and
information about the school, including student-led clubs. The event
will take place 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at the school.
WHAT:
WHO:
-
Representatives from City Arts and Tech
-
parents, students
WHEN:
WHERE:
-
City Arts and Tech, 325 La Grande Ave., San Francisco
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through thousands of independently
planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises
public awareness of all types of educational choices available to
children. These options include traditional public schools, public
charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
