TOMORROW: Charter Schools Association to Host School Choice Open House

Music and a food truck will help kick off the Arizona Charter Schools
Association open house, which will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at
the association offices. Newly approved charter schools will be honored
and recognized at the event.
WHAT:
-
Charter school open house and recognition of newly chartered schools
WHO:
-
school leaders
-
lawmakers
-
education organization partners
-
community members
WHEN:
WHERE:
-
Arizona Charter Schools Association 12349 North 32nd St. in Phoenix.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through thousands of independently
planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises
public awareness of all types of educational choices available to
children. These options include traditional public schools, public
charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005013/en/