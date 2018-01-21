TOMORROW: Charter Schools Association to Host School Choice Open House

Music and a food truck will help kick off the Arizona Charter Schools Association open house, which will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at the association offices. Newly approved charter schools will be honored and recognized at the event.

WHAT:

Charter school open house and recognition of newly chartered schools

WHO:

school leaders

lawmakers

education organization partners

community members

WHEN:

5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22

WHERE:

Arizona Charter Schools Association 12349 North 32nd St. in Phoenix.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005013/en/