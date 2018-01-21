TOMORROW: Charter Schools Day at Statehouse to Feature Hundreds of Parents, Students

Charter school students and their parents will rally at the State Capitol building at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, celebrating the type of education they have chosen. A press conference will begin at 11 a.m.

WHAT:

Rally and press conference at the Capitol

WHO:

Roger Brainerd, president of Maine Association for Charter Schools

State lawmakers and Capitol staff

Parents and students

WHEN:

Monday, Jan. 22

Rally: 9 a.m.

Press conference: 11 a.m.

WHERE:

State Capitol building in Augusta

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005019/en/