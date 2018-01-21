TOMORROW: Charter Schools Day at Statehouse to Feature Hundreds of Parents, Students

Charter school students and their parents will rally at the State
Capitol building at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, celebrating the type of
education they have chosen. A press conference will begin at 11 a.m.
WHAT:
-
Rally and press conference at the Capitol
WHO:
-
Roger Brainerd, president of Maine Association for Charter Schools
-
State lawmakers and Capitol staff
-
Parents and students
WHEN:
-
Monday, Jan. 22
-
Rally: 9 a.m.
-
Press conference: 11 a.m.
WHERE:
-
State Capitol building in Augusta
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through thousands of independently
planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises
public awareness of all types of educational choices available to
children. These options include traditional public schools, public
charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
