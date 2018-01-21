TOMORROW: Innovation Takes Mobile Native to NASA; Inventor, Mayor to Speak at Local School

Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Mobile native and inventor of the Super Soaker, will discuss his story of innovation from Mobile to NASA at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at the Alabama School of Math and Science. Mayor Sandy Stimpson will kick off the event, where more than 250 students will hear Dr. Johnson’s inspiring story.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

