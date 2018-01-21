TOMORROW: Innovation Takes Mobile Native to NASA; Inventor, Mayor to Speak at Local School

Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Mobile native and inventor of the Super Soaker, will
discuss his story of innovation from Mobile to NASA at 12:45 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 22 at the Alabama School of Math and Science. Mayor Sandy
Stimpson will kick off the event, where more than 250 students will hear
Dr. Johnson’s inspiring story.
WHAT:
-
A Mobile native, inventor, and NASA employee giving a talk to 250
schoolchildren
WHO:
-
Dr. Lonnie Johnson, from Mobile, inventor of the Super Soaker, now at
NASA
-
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
-
Students at the Alabama School of Math and Science
WHEN:
-
12:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22
WHERE:
-
Alabama School of Math and Science, 1255 Dauphin St., Mobile
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through thousands of independently
planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises
public awareness of all types of educational choices available to
children. These options include traditional public schools, public
charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
