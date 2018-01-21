TOMORROW: Lawmakers to Speak at School Choice Press Conference

Sen. John Eichelberger, Rep. Mike Reese, Sen. John DiSanto, and Rep. Judy Ward will be speaking at a school choice press conference beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at the Capitol Rotunda.

WHAT:

School choice press conference

WHO:

Sen. John Eichelberger

Rep. Mike Reese

Sen. John DiSanto

Rep. Judy Ward

WHEN:

11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22

WHERE:

Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005022/en/