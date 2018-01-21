TOMORROW: Lawmakers to Speak at School Choice Press Conference

Sen. John Eichelberger, Rep. Mike Reese, Sen. John DiSanto, and Rep.
Judy Ward will be speaking at a school choice press conference beginning
at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at the Capitol Rotunda.
WHAT:
-
School choice press conference
WHO:
-
Sen. John Eichelberger
-
Rep. Mike Reese
-
Sen. John DiSanto
-
Rep. Judy Ward
WHEN:
WHERE:
-
Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through thousands of independently
planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises
public awareness of all types of educational choices available to
children. These options include traditional public schools, public
charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
