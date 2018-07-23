Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TOURISM INVESTMENT PROMOTION CONFERENCE IN BA RIA VUNG TAU PROFINCE: CREATING ADAVANTAGES TO...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:18am CEST

In the coming time, BR-VT will call for investment in 6 tourism clusters: Vung Tau City Tourism Complex; Long Hai - Phuoc Hai tourism cluster and adjacent areas; Tourism cluster of Ba Ria - Dinh mountain and surrounding areas; Ho Tram - Binh Chau tourism cluster; Con Dao tourism cluster and riverside tourism projects etc.

With nearly 30 years of construction and development, DIC Corp currently is the leading real estate company in BR-VT province. Representatives of more than 75 enterprises attending the speech, Chairman of DIC Corp, Mr. Nguyen Thien Tuan said that to facilitate economic development in general and tourism in particular, BR-VT need to invest in infrastructure traffic connected to TP. Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas in all types of roads, including railways, waterways and aviation. Besides, BR-VT needs to remove the bottleneck of the project 'suspended' due to the investors' incapacity in order to create conditions for other investors to exploit it.

Mr. Tuan said: Currently, DIC is preparing to invest in 6 projects in Br-VT with a total investment of over $ 1 billion. Specifically, they are DIC Star Vung Tau tourism complex at Nghinh Phong cape; Cap Saint Jacques - Dic Star Complex; Tien Sa Maria Club and Tourism Area - at 88 Tran Phu, Vung Tau; Ho Tram golf course complex; An Hai - Con Dao Resort; Minh Dam Mountain Park.

Therefore, according to Mr. Tuan, businesses need the government, local departments to remove difficulties for businesses that are still 'busy about the administrative procedures', removing obstacles on land procedures so that projects could be implemented as schedule, bringing high quality tourism products.

The number of tourists to BR-VT province has grown at an average annual rate of 13%, with tourism revenue increasing 16% a year. Up to now, in the province, there are 8 areas of tourism area with 1/2000 detailed planning scale with the total area of ​​over 3,300ha, attracting 153 projects, of which 23 projects have been go into operation such as international brands: Pullman, Six senses, The Grand, Tram Lake Strip, Imperial, etc.

Disclaimer

Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44aChina Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
05:43aDEXUS PROPERTY : Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q3 2018
PU
05:38aAVATION : 23/07/18 Airbus A220-300 delivery to airBaltic
PU
05:38aCATALYST METALS : Earn-in agreement for Golden Camel Gold Project (1.32 Mb)
PU
05:36aALAA POWE5P22 : Strong East Alabama storms include a confirmed tornado
AQ
05:33aOMNI MARKET TIDE : 23.07.18 - Company Prospectus
PU
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:23aESR REIT : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
05:23aVIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
2HANG SENG : China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : White House to showcase U.S. products as trade battles loom
5G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.