TOURISM INVESTMENT PROMOTION CONFERENCE IN BA RIA VUNG TAU PROFINCE: CREATING ADAVANTAGES TO...

In the coming time, BR-VT will call for investment in 6 tourism clusters: Vung Tau City Tourism Complex; Long Hai - Phuoc Hai tourism cluster and adjacent areas; Tourism cluster of Ba Ria - Dinh mountain and surrounding areas; Ho Tram - Binh Chau tourism cluster; Con Dao tourism cluster and riverside tourism projects etc.

With nearly 30 years of construction and development, DIC Corp currently is the leading real estate company in BR-VT province. Representatives of more than 75 enterprises attending the speech, Chairman of DIC Corp, Mr. Nguyen Thien Tuan said that to facilitate economic development in general and tourism in particular, BR-VT need to invest in infrastructure traffic connected to TP. Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas in all types of roads, including railways, waterways and aviation. Besides, BR-VT needs to remove the bottleneck of the project 'suspended' due to the investors' incapacity in order to create conditions for other investors to exploit it.

Mr. Tuan said: Currently, DIC is preparing to invest in 6 projects in Br-VT with a total investment of over $ 1 billion. Specifically, they are DIC Star Vung Tau tourism complex at Nghinh Phong cape; Cap Saint Jacques - Dic Star Complex; Tien Sa Maria Club and Tourism Area - at 88 Tran Phu, Vung Tau; Ho Tram golf course complex; An Hai - Con Dao Resort; Minh Dam Mountain Park.

Therefore, according to Mr. Tuan, businesses need the government, local departments to remove difficulties for businesses that are still 'busy about the administrative procedures', removing obstacles on land procedures so that projects could be implemented as schedule, bringing high quality tourism products.

The number of tourists to BR-VT province has grown at an average annual rate of 13%, with tourism revenue increasing 16% a year. Up to now, in the province, there are 8 areas of tourism area with 1/2000 detailed planning scale with the total area of ​​over 3,300ha, attracting 153 projects, of which 23 projects have been go into operation such as international brands: Pullman, Six senses, The Grand, Tram Lake Strip, Imperial, etc.