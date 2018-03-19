Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 02:24pm CET

HOUSTON, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group’s Board of Directors has approved a plan to expand its Crude C4 processing capacity. There was unanimous support for the Company’s 2018 capital program as part of the long range plan to support its continued focus on improving infrastructure, further enhancing reliability, and selectively implementing low-cost debottlenecks.

“With the significant expansions in the U.S. olefins industry, we want to assure our current and future suppliers of Crude C4’s that TPC will be a long-term, reliable and cost-effective partner to handle their growing C4 volumes,” said John Medico, commercial director for the C4 processing business. “With the substantial growth in North American tire production, we will also provide a growing, cost competitive, domestic source of butadiene for our synthetic rubber customers as well as producers of other butadiene-based derivatives that choose to build or expand capacity in North America.”

As part of the Company’s long range plan, TPC Group is focused on getting the most out of existing assets and strengthening current capabilities to serve the industry, including processing the increasing C4 supply from both new and expanded ethylene crackers.

“We expect to grow our C4 volumes at more than 8 percent per year through 2022,” said Ed Dineen, TPC Group Chairman, President and CEO. “With the support of our board and owners, we will have adequate capacity to support this growth through 2022 and beyond.”

TPC Group is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast region. With revenue of approximately $1.5 billion, the Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with an operating history of over 70 years, TPC Group has manufacturing facilities in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and Port Neches, Texas, and operates a product terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

CONTACT:
Andrew Grygiel, Investor Relations
713.840.2045

Sara Cronin, Media Relations
713.475.5243

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pMACY'S : Macy’s Gains on Mobile Checkout Option
AQ
02:57pGALANE GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - GG
AQ
02:56pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; CHOOM HOLDINGS INC. (CSE : CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF) Inks Definitive Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Late Stage ACMPR Applicant
AQ
02:56pVITALITY BIOPHARMA : Legal Cannabis Sales set to Grow as California Projected to Have an Impact
PR
02:55pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:55pSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
02:54pINMARSAT : IOT helps transport sector reduce carbon footprint
AQ
02:54pSportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment
GL
02:53pIIROC Trading Halt - EXGB, EXGG
AQ
02:53pInvicro Launches AmyloidIQ to Advance Clinical Imaging Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AIRBUS SE : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
5DEUTSCHE POST : Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.