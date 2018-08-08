TPI Composites : and GE Expand Relationship in Mexico

Aug 7, 2018

TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that GE has agreed to extend their supply agreement in one of TPI's Mexico plants by two years to 2022 and will increase the number of lines in that facility from three to five. In addition, GE has agreed to transition to a larger blade model in TPI's Iowa plant in early 2019 and to eliminate its option to terminate their supply agreement in Iowa prior to its December 2020 expiration.