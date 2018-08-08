Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TPI Composites : and GE Expand Relationship in Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 12:07am CEST

Aug 7, 2018

TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that GE has agreed to extend their supply agreement in one of TPI's Mexico plants by two years to 2022 and will increase the number of lines in that facility from three to five. In addition, GE has agreed to transition to a larger blade model in TPI's Iowa plant in early 2019 and to eliminate its option to terminate their supply agreement in Iowa prior to its December 2020 expiration.

Disclaimer

TPI Composites Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 22:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43a5N PLUS : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
AQ
12:43aNOTICE TO DISREGARD – Mundus Group, Inc.
GL
12:42aSOUTHWEST GAS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:42aMICROSOFT : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
12:42aVOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:40aENVESTNET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:40aFLOTEK INDUSTRIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:40aDOR : Secures $8.5 Million in Growth Funding, Disrupting the Status Quo in Retail and Facility Foot Traffic Analytics
BU
12:39aGOLDMAN SACHS : U.S. prosecutors target Goldman Sachs in 1MDB probe - NYT
RE
12:39aTSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Snap loses daily users, beats on revenue as Saudi prince takes stake
2FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
3Snap loses daily users, beats on revenue as Saudi prince takes stake
4PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN 'L : cuts earnings forecast on public spat with founder
5FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS' FUND : Global dairy prices unchanged after four consecutive falls

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.