TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores

Consumer electronics manufacturer TREKSTOR continues to drive forward its internalization. The company wants to deliver its products to shelves worldwide. The first strategic step is the availability of their so called Primebooks within American Microsoft stores from May 21st onwards.

Up until now, TREKSTORs mainly has been focusing on German retailers – and the home market will remain the most important sales location for the company’s immediate future. Nevertheless, the company believes that with their current product range they are able to compete within international markets. “It's certainly a challenge, but with our product portfolio developed in Germany, we feel absolutely prepared for the task at hand. We also have a strong partner in the US with Microsoft”, explains Daniel Szmigiel, Member of the Board at TREKSTOR. However, the move across the big pond is only a partial objective of the long-term strategic direction. “We strive to design more and more devices attractive for international customers and to steadily expand our global availability”, added Szmigiel.

The first Primebook to be available is the C11B, an 11.6 inch convertible with Full-HD IPS touchscreen, Intel® Celeron® CPU, Windows 10 Home and an included 1-Year-License of Microsoft Office 365 Personal. Complete with an aluminum chassis and the option to expand storage via a M.2 SSD slot, the Primebook C11B will hit stores today.

About TREKSTOR

For more than 15 years, TREKSTOR has a proven track record to foster trends and innovations in the IT and consumer electronics space. Being a medium-sized enterprise with international ambitions, TREKSTOR develops and markets its products not only in Germany, but Europe and around the globe. A number of TREKSTOR products reached the peak of the sales charts and established it a market leader; cemented by legendary success stories with its first MP3 players, external hard drives and most important the “Volks-Tablet” cooperation with BILD.de. Apart from that, TREKSTOR also established themselves as an OEM partner for retail and industrial customers.

In close cooperation with leading technology providers like Microsoft and Intel, TREKSTOR brings innovations to market: from B2B wearables for the IoT space to convertibles with SSD expansion slots. 2017 also marked the start of the PRIME product line, which features tablets, notebooks and ultrabooks with sophisticated design and higher specifications. The entry level on the other hand is now served with the newly named BASIC line.

The production process and our manufacturing quality are continuously checked by an inspector network according to international standards. This is how TREKSTOR guarantees the desired quality at all times.

