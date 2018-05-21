TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores

Consumer electronics manufacturer TREKSTOR
continues to drive forward its internalization. The company wants to
deliver its products to shelves worldwide. The first strategic step is
the availability of their so called Primebooks within American Microsoft
stores from May 21st onwards.
Up until now, TREKSTORs mainly has been focusing on German retailers –
and the home market will remain the most important sales location for
the company’s immediate future. Nevertheless, the company believes that
with their current product range they are able to compete within
international markets. “It's certainly a challenge, but with our product
portfolio developed in Germany, we feel absolutely prepared for the task
at hand. We also have a strong partner in the US with Microsoft”,
explains Daniel Szmigiel, Member of the Board at TREKSTOR. However, the
move across the big pond is only a partial objective of the long-term
strategic direction. “We strive to design more and more devices
attractive for international customers and to steadily expand our global
availability”, added Szmigiel.
The first Primebook to be available is the C11B,
an 11.6 inch convertible with Full-HD IPS touchscreen, Intel® Celeron®
CPU, Windows 10 Home and an included 1-Year-License of Microsoft Office
365 Personal. Complete with an aluminum chassis and the option to expand
storage via a M.2 SSD slot, the Primebook C11B will hit stores today.
About TREKSTOR
For more than 15 years, TREKSTOR has a proven track record to foster
trends and innovations in the IT and consumer electronics space. Being a
medium-sized enterprise with international ambitions, TREKSTOR develops
and markets its products not only in Germany, but Europe and around the
globe. A number of TREKSTOR products reached the peak of the sales
charts and established it a market leader; cemented by legendary success
stories with its first MP3 players, external hard drives and most
important the “Volks-Tablet” cooperation with BILD.de. Apart from that,
TREKSTOR also established themselves as an OEM partner for retail and
industrial customers.
In close cooperation with leading technology providers like Microsoft
and Intel, TREKSTOR brings innovations to market: from B2B wearables for
the IoT space to convertibles with SSD expansion slots. 2017 also marked
the start of the PRIME product line, which features tablets, notebooks
and ultrabooks with sophisticated design and higher specifications. The
entry level on the other hand is now served with the newly named BASIC
line.
The production process and our manufacturing quality are continuously
checked by an inspector network according to international standards.
This is how TREKSTOR guarantees the desired quality at all times.
