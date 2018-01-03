TRI Test Research : Magneti Marelli settles on TRI's PCBA Inspection Solutions

Magneti Marelli S.p.A., the Italian leading automotive supplier, and Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the world-class test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, announced a global strategic partnership. TRI is pleased to contribute for a higher quality production and honored to announce becoming part of the Approved Vendor List (AVL) for Magneti Marelli.

Jim Lin, TRI's VP of Sales and Marketing expressed for this occasion: 'Magneti Marelli's success is because of their dedication to deliver high-tech and high quality production. We are proud to contribute the quality assurance and safety that Magneti Marelli is well known for.'

Test Research, Inc. assures not just quality in your PCBA line but also a ubiquitous state of the art personalized sales and customer service. This is only possible because of TRI's multiple branches and distributors. TRI will like to extend its gratitude to ITronik's commitment for this partnership to happen.

TRI has the complete PCBA Inspection solutions for achieving top-tier production line, continuously bringing high performance and high speed inspection system to provide its customers with high quality SMT production.

###

About TRI