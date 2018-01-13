Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TRIANGLE CAPITAL CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Triangle Capital Corporation - (TCAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 22, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP), if they purchased the Company’s shares between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Triangle Capital investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-triangle-capital-corporation-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

Triangle Capital and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 1, 2017, Triangle revealed a decline in the fair value of its investment portfolio of nearly 7%, $8.9 million in net realized losses and $65.8 million in net unrealized depreciation for the quarter.  Further, seven investments were moved to full non-accrual status and investments on non-accrual had ballooned to 13.4% and 4.7% of Triangle’s total portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively. 

On this news, the price of Triangle shares plummeted nearly 21%, or $2.57 per share.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:57a COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : UP Government issues green signal to SLB’s film ‘Padmaavat’
06:56a CPEC's future in doubt over critical monetary, security and capacity issues
06:49a AITKEN SPENCE : Stanford MBA Students Visit Aitken Spence on Study Visit to Sri Lanka
06:32a HONDA MOTOR : Weather closes Honda, schools
06:18a MENDOCINO BREWING : to close Ukiah taproom amid financial problems
06:08a ASTRAZENECA : FDA OKs first drug for breast cancer patients with gene flaw
05:56a MANCHESTER UNITED : Ezemidlalo ngamafuphi UTevez ubuyele ekhaya bhusende Lasuka lahlala kwiChan AwaseManchester embangweni wesilomo se-Arsenal
05:32a MANCHESTER UNITED : Can Liverpool Halt City’s Unbeaten Run?
05:32a MANCHESTER UNITED : Man City Prepared to Miss Out on Sanchez over Fee
05:32a UNILEVER : Lagos, Unilever Celebrates First Babies of the Year
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
2APPLE : HOUSE REPUBLICANS WANT ANSWERS ON APPLE THROTTLING OLDER IPHONE SPEEDS: letter
3Wells Fargo sees no end yet to sales scandal costs, gets tax boost
4ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : UPDATED: Red Lake Tribal Council votes against Enbridge land deal
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : CanniMed files $725 million lawsuit related to Aurora takeover bid

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.