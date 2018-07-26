Log in
TSX Venture Exchange New Listing - Clear Blue Technologies International Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

07/26/2018 | 08:25pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - Clear Blue Technologies International (TSXV: CBLU) is one of the latest new listings on the TSX Venture Exchange. Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid is advanced technology that provides real-time, 24x7, remote control, monitoring and management of solar and hybrid-powered devices.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Clear Blue" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_d05w1och/Clear-Blue-Technologies-International-TSXVCBLU-New-Listing

The company's patented Smart Off-Grid™ technology is being used to power thousands of solar, wind and hybrid-powered systems, including street lights, telecom systems, security and other IOT devices, in 34 countries worldwide Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid system includes their hybrid controller, an integrated communications network and the Illumience Cloud software for full remote control and management over the Internet. The company's solution includes the entire network and cloud software - just plug in the system and it works —no software to install, no network to set up.

Miriam Tuerk, Co-founder and CEO, stated: "As the world's first Smart Off-Grid company, Clear Blue was founded to meet the global need for clean, reliable, affordable off-grid power as we transition away from traditional energy grid distribution. Initiatives such as the Facebook-led Telecom Infra Project are driving huge demand and market potential. Our listing on the TSXV, Canada's premium exchange for technology companies, will provide us with the access to capital that will ensure we can capitalize on the worldwide disruption to the existing power infrastructure."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.clearbluetechnologies.com, contact Miriam Tuerk, CEO, at 647-748-4822 or investor relations at [email protected].

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
[email protected]


