March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index slipped to a two-week low on Friday, ending the week with a 1.6 percent decline, as the trade war threat weighed on energy and industrial shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.20 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.20 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent.

