TSX futures rise as trade tensions subside

07/27/2018 | 01:40pm CEST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as trade tensions between the United States and the European Union subsided.

Europe expressed relief on Thursday after Donald Trump and the European Commission chief agreed to tackle their trade row, although German business called on the U.S. president to scrap import tariffs definitively and rebuild transatlantic trust.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Budget balance data for April is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index closed higher on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
