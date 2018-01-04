TÜV Rheinland Named as an Approved Testing Laboratory for DTSec

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland, a leading international testing service provider for quality and safety, today announced it has been approved by the Diabetes Technology Society to certify medical devices under the DTSec standard for connected device security. DTSec was developed by the Diabetes Technology Society in 2016 to raise confidence in the security of network-connected medical devices through independent, expert security certification.



“We are happy to have TÜV Rheinland on board as a qualified lab to test for adherence to the DTSec connected diabetes device cybersecurity standard to help us ensure the Internet of Medical Things reaches its vast potential to improve quality of life for the diabetes population,” said David C. Klonoff, M.D., president, Diabetes Technology Society.

DTSec leverages ISO/IEC 15408 to define the cybersecurity requirements for connected medical devices and products. DTSec-approved labs such as TÜV Rheinland evaluate products to ensure they meet the standard’s security requirements. Successfully evaluated products are then publicly listed for the world to see and use.

“TÜV Rheinland is thrilled at the opportunity to work with the Diabetes Technology Society to create the safest possible environment for connected diabetes devices and tools,” said Mark Coderre, Global Practice Director at TÜV Rheinland OpenSky. “We look forward to helping industry experts, clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators definitively assess whether new or marketed wireless diabetes devices contain adequate cybersecurity protections within them.”

For more information about DTSec and DTSec-approved testing laboratories, please visit https://www.diabetestechnology.org/dtsec.shtml.

About the Diabetes Technology Society

The Diabetes Technology Society (DTS) is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting development and use of technology in the fight against diabetes. The DTS mission is to spearhead collaborative efforts by experts in academia, clinical practice, industry, and government to accelerate development of practical technology for treating, monitoring, diagnosing, and preventing diabetes mellitus and its complications.

For more information visit https://www.diabetestechnology.org.

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence with 19,700 employees; annual turnover is more than EUR 1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centres. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

