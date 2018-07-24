TV Azteca Announces Net Sales of Ps.3,876 Million and EBITDA of Ps.299 Million in 2Q18

MEXICO CITY, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AZTECACPO) (Latibex:XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today financial results for the second quarter 2018.



"TV Azteca’s content together with the attractive design of our programming, allowed us to be audience leaders in Mexico during the Soccer World Cup in Russia; however the associated costs of this event —and soccer in general— makes this, a business line that is gradually less sustainable from a financial perspective, as it affects the consolidated profitability of the company,” commented Benjamín Salinas, TV Azteca CEO. “We are obligated to review the soccer business in a comprehensive manner and to evaluate the viability of staying there,” added Mr. Salinas.

Second quarter consolidated results

Net sales for the period were Ps.3,876 million, 11% higher than the Ps.3,488 million for the same quarter of last year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.3,577 million, compared to Ps.2,260 million of previous year.

As a result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.299 million, from Ps.1,228 million last year; EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8%. Operating income was Ps.70 million, compared to Ps.982 million for the previous year.

The company registered a net loss of Ps.1,150 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.58 million for the same quarter of 2017.

2Q 2017 2Q 2018 Change Ps. % Net sales $3,488 $3,876 $388 11 % EBITDA



Operating income $1,228



$982 $299



$70 $(929)



$(912) -76%



-93% Net result $58 $(1,150) $(1,208) --- Net result per CPO $0.02 $(0.39) $(0.41) ---

Figures in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

The number of CPOs outstanding as of June 30, 2018 was 2,986 million, without change in comparison to previous year.

Results by business unit

Domestic operations

Domestic advertising sales grew 11% to Ps.3,654 million, from Ps.3,291 million a year ago, as a result of successful content, which effectively reached the target market of numerous advertisers, as well as sales related to the coverage of the World Cup in Russia.

Production, programming and transmission costs in Mexico were Ps.2,998 million, 70% higher than the Ps.1,763 million a year ago, mainly as a result of exhibition rights and production costs related to the transmission of World Cup games.

Contribution generated by operations of the media business in Mexico was Ps.656 million, compared with Ps.1,528 million from the previous year.

TV Azteca Guatemala and Honduras

Revenue from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras was Ps.56 million, in comparison to Ps.15 million for the year-ago period. Costs associated with the operation of both channels were Ps.118 million, from Ps.27 million a year ago. Both the increase in revenues and costs are related to the transmission in Guatemala of games of the Soccer World Cup.

As a result, their contribution was a negative Ps.62 million this period, compared to a negative Ps.12 million from the previous year.

Exports to the rest of the world

Content sales to other countries were Ps.71 million in the quarter, from Ps.94 million in the previous year; revenue for the quarter resulted, to a great extent, from the commercialization of the shows Cuando Seas Mía and Los Rey in Europe, and Tanto Amor in Africa, as well as the sale of TV Azteca content to pay TV channels in the rest of the world.

Exported content does not have associated costs, thus exports revenue is equal to its contribution.

Azteca Comunicaciones Perú

Azteca Comunicaciones Perú reported revenue of Ps.95 million, from Ps.88 million a year ago. The increase this quarter results mainly from higher sales of telecommunications services to corporate clients.

The company registered costs of Ps.120 million in the quarter, compared to Ps.144 million a year ago. The reduction is derived from lower rental cost for the network infrastructure this period.

The contribution of Azteca Comunicaciones Perú was a negative Ps.25 million, compared to a negative figure of Ps.56 million a year ago.

Consolidated SG&A expenses

The company's total sales and administrative expenses were Ps.341 million, 5% higher than the Ps.326 million in the previous year, as a result of higher expenses for services and fees this quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA and net result

Consolidated EBITDA of the company was Ps.299 million, compared to Ps.1,228 million for the same period of the prior year. Operating profit was Ps.70 million, from Ps.982 million a year ago.

The most significant variations below EBITDA were the following:

An increase of Ps.21 million in interest payments, mainly due to the increase in the peso equivalent of the company’s US-dollar-denominated debt, as a result of the deprecation of the peso in the period.

An increase of Ps.966 million in foreign exchange losses, due to the company’s net liability balance denominated in US dollars, together with a peso deprecation.

A decrease of Ps.691 million in discontinued operations as a result of a charge a year ago in the impairment of assets as a result of the deterioration in the value of the spectrum of Azteca America stations sold in 2017.

TV Azteca registered a net loss of Ps.1,150 million for the quarter, compared to a net profit of Ps.58 million for the same period a year ago.

Cash Flow

During the first six months of the year, TV Azteca generated operating cash flow of Ps.321 million. To this figure, cash flow from investment activities was added for Ps.572 million, largely due to the sale of Azteca America assets to HC2 Network Inc., as previously reported.

Debt

As of June 30, 2018, TV Azteca’s outstanding debt —excluding Ps.1,807 million debt due in 2069— was Ps.12,386 million, 9% lower than the Ps.13,576 million a year ago.

As previously reported, the company carried out a solid strategy in 2017 to strengthen its capital structure, which reduced debt balance, extended the debt profile and reduced the exposure to foreign exchange liabilities.

During the quarter, the company obtained a bank loan of Ps.700 million, as a precautionary measure to ensure an optimal operation in the period due to low seasonality of the advertising demand during the second and third quarters of each year.

The cash and cash equivalents balance at the end of the quarter totaled Ps.3,858 million, from Ps.3,024 million a year ago.

As a result, net debt of the company as of June 30, 2018, excluding debt due in 2069, was Ps.8,528 million, 19% lower than the Ps.10,552 million a year ago.

Fiber-optic network in Peru

As previously announced, TV Azteca management is in the process of updating the valuation and perspectives of its investments in telecommunications in Peru, as previously requested by the board, in order to determine its consistency with the strategic focus of the company. Based on this analysis, TV Azteca will formulate a plan of action regarding these investments.

Six months results

Net sales for the first six months of 2018 were Ps.7,303 million, 11% higher than the Ps.6,553 million for the same period of 2017. Total costs and expenses were Ps.6,483 million, from Ps.4,790 million for the same period of the previous year. The higher costs mainly relate to the broadcasting exhibition rights of World Cup Soccer in Russia.

TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.820 million, compared to Ps.1,763 million for the first half a year ago. EBITDA margin for the six-month period was 11%. Operating profit was Ps.334 million, from Ps.1,245 million a year ago. The company reported a net loss of Ps.976 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.462 million for the same period of 2017.

6M 2017 6M 2018 Change Ps. % Net sales $6,553 $7,303 $750 11% EBITDA



Operating profit $1,763



$1,245 $820



$334 $(943)



$(911) -53%



-73% Net result $462 $(976) $(1,438) ---- Net result per CPO $0.15 $(0.33) $(0.48) ----

Figures in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

The number of CPOs outstanding as of June 30, 2018 was 2,986 million, without change in comparison to previous year.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico, Azteca Trece, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates Azteca Digital, the operator of several Mexico’s most visited websites and social media platforms.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve the communities' conditions; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact related to its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (http://totalplayempresarial.com.mx).

TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of June 30 of 2017 and 2018) Second Quarter of : 2017 2018 Change Net revenue Ps 3,488 100 % Ps 3,876 100 % Ps 388 11 % Programming, production and transmission costs 1,934 55 % 3,236 83 % 1,301 67 % Selling and administrative expenses 326 9 % 341 9 % 15 5 % Total costs and expenses 2,260 65 % 3,577 92 % 1,317 58 % EBITDA 1,228 35 % 299 8 % (929 ) -76 % Depreciation and amortization 192 183 (9 ) Other expense -Net 54 46 (8 ) Operating profit 982 28 % 70 2 % (912 ) -93 % Equity in income from affiliates (38 ) (42 ) (3 ) Comprehensive financing result: Interest expense (316 ) (337 ) (21 ) Other financing expense (15 ) (22 ) (7 ) Interest income 22 34 12 Exchange loss -Net 352 (615 ) (966 ) 43 (940 ) (982 ) Income before the following provision 986 28 % (912 ) -24 % (1,898 ) Provision for income tax (242 ) (238 ) 3 Profit (Loss) from continuing operations 745 (1,150 ) (1,895 ) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (691 ) - 691 Net income Ps 54 Ps (1,150 ) Ps (1,204 ) Non-controlling share in net profit Ps (4 ) Ps (0 ) Ps 4 Controlling share in net profit Ps 58 2 % Ps (1,150 ) -30 % Ps (1,208 )

TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of June 30 of 2017 and 2018) Period ended June 30, 2017 2018 Change Net revenue Ps 6,553 100 % Ps 7,303 100 % Ps 750 11 % Programming, production and transmission costs 4,134 63 % 5,836 80 % 1,702 41 % Selling and administrative expenses 655 10 % 647 9 % (9 ) -1 % Total costs and expenses 4,790 73 % 6,483 89 % 1,693 35 % EBITDA 1,763 27 % 820 11 % (943 ) -53 % Depreciation and amortization 383 373 (9 ) Other expense -Net 136 113 (22 ) Operating profit 1,245 19 % 334 5 % (911 ) -73 % Equity in income from affiliates (90 ) (87 ) 3 Comprehensive financing result: Interest expense (694 ) (671 ) 23 Other financing expense (19 ) (87 ) (68 ) Interest income 53 68 15 Exchange Gain -Net 1,283 (34 ) (1,317 ) 623 (724 ) (1,347 ) Income before the following provision 1,778 27 % (477 ) -7 % (2,255 ) Provision for income tax (523 ) (500 ) 23 Profit (Loss) from continuing operations 1,255 (977 ) (2,231 ) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (803 ) - 803 Net income Ps 452 Ps (977 ) Ps (1,428 ) Non-controlling share in net profit Ps (11 ) Ps (1 ) Ps 10 Controlling share in net profit Ps 462 7 % Ps (976 ) -13 % Ps (1,438 )

TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos of June 30 of 2017 and 2018) At June 30 2017 2018 Change Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents Ps 3,024 Ps 3,858 Ps 833 Accounts receivable 11,326 9,180 (2,146 ) Other current assets 4,537 4,914 378 Total current assets 18,887 17,952 (935 ) -5 % Accounts receivable 508 2,029 1,521 Exhibition rights 2,437 2,176 (261 ) Property, plant and equipment-Net 3,856 3,631 (225 ) Television concessions-Net 6,724 5,489 (1,235 ) Other assets 1,826 1,682 (144 ) Deferred income tax asset 1,546 1,123 (423 ) Total long term assets 16,897 16,130 (767 ) -5 % Total assets Ps 35,784 Ps 34,082 Ps (1,702 ) -5 % Current liabilities: Short-term debt Ps 4,637 Ps - Ps (4,637 ) Other current liabilities 5,000 6,125 1,125 Total current liabilities 9,637 6,125 (3,512 ) -36 % Long-term debt: Structured Securities Certificates - 3,955 3,955 Long-term debt 8,939 8,431 (508 ) Total long-term debt 8,939 12,386 3,447 39 % Other long term liabilities: Advertising advances 9,357 10,479 1,122 American Tower Corporation (due 2069) 1,657 1,807 150 Deferred income tax 311 - (311 ) Other long term liabilities - 214 214 Total other long-term liabilities 11,325 12,500 1,175 10 % Total liabilities 29,901 31,011 1,110 4 % Total stockholders' equity 5,883 3,071 (2,812 ) -48 % Total liabilities and equity Ps 35,784 Ps 34,082 Ps (1,702 ) -5 %