TVA Conducts Steam Warehouse Liquidation Sale via Online Auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority is currently selling the entire stock of items from the Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis, TN on the online government auction website GovDeals.com.



Lot of Various Content





The auction consists of upwards of 110 stocked Stanley Vidmar cabinets, various pipe racks, fittings, and various other contents from the steam plant warehouse. Pictures and a full list of items included in the lot can be found on the auction page.

All items are available for sale as one lot. The auction opens with a starting bid of $50,000 and will be sold to the highest bidder once the undisclosed reserve amount is reached. The auction is open to the public and all interested buyers can bid until the closing date of August 6th, 4:35pm ET.

TVA advises they will have staff waiting on site, dedicated to assisting the buyer with loading and removal of the auction lot. The winning bidder will have until Friday, August 31, 2018 to remove all items from the seller’s location.

Anyone interested in bidding on the contents of the warehouse must be a registered bidder on GovDeals.com. Bidder registration is easy and free and can be completed by clicking “Register” at the top of the home page.

Buyers interested in bidding on any of TVA’s items can view their ongoing auctions at www.govdeals.com/TVA.

Media Contact:

Angela Jones Regina Aycock GovDeals Tennessee Valley Authority 334-387-0515 (256) 762-9501 [email protected] reaycock.tva.gov

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e15d86a4-3039-420d-9e6b-8ac362ea60eb



