Taboola : Announces Global Self Service Business Has Grown to Nearly $100M Run Rate in Its First Year

Taboola,
the leading discovery platform, announced today that its self service
platform has now reached a run rate of nearly $100M just a year after it
was released in Q4 of 2016. The new business unit empowers marketers all
over the world with simple access to a billion consumers on thousands of
Taboola’s publisher partners across the open web. The platform
is leveraged by thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners to build
awareness, drive engagement, and eventually create growth for their
businesses.
Taboola attributes the quick success of its self service business unit
to the relevant offering and the performance it provides for marketers.
Businesses need a cost-efficient and scalable solution to reach new
audiences outside of search and social, which have become relatively
crowded and competitive channels.
“When we first started eSalon, our aim was to disrupt the beauty salon
industry by offering customized hair color at a fraction of the cost of
in-salon treatments. For the last five years, Taboola has been an
instrumental part of our growth, disrupting a $2 billion industry that
had been monopolized by two giants,” said Francisco Gimenez, CEO and
co-founder of eSalon.
By promoting relevant content through the Taboola Platform, small and
medium business owners can leverage the reputable environment of premium
publishers to introduce their business to users in an engaging, native
ad unit.
“Taboola is on so many of the world’s premium websites. We want people
to see our content and think ‘that’s a solution that fits our needs,’
and Taboola is incredibly important to us as we go on to our next step,”
says Davies Roberts, Founder of Flare
Audio, a company that delivers sound without distortion through
innovative headphone and speaker technology.
Taboola’s Self Service platform offers marketers and advertisers full
control of campaigns; they can target multiple audiences that fit their
products, manage budgets, A/B test creatives via an integration with Getty
Images, and view real-time reports in order to optimize campaign
performance as needed.
“We are always looking for ways to find new, quality users, and Taboola
has a really easy way of targeting the right users to bring them to your
content,” explained Mary J. Kim, Senior Online Marketing Manager, Goodgame
Studios, one of the fastest growing gaming companies in the world.
“The native layout is important because people are getting bombarded
with different ads. When you make it more relevant for them, the user
experience is much more fluid.”
Taboola is planning to continue to invest heavily in its self service
platform with new targeting and reporting capabilities. In 2018, one of
the platform’s core goals is to create features that help automate the
campaign management process.
“There is something magical about discovering something new,” said Adam
Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola. “We want to make it more
accessible for entrepreneurs and small businesses to capture those
moments when users are open to discovering new products and services for
the first time. Marketers deserve options outside of the familiar walled
gardens. To hear Davies Roberts speak about his dream business being
discovered in a world where big headphone brands already exist, is music
to my ears.”
